Food and retail sectors in Belgium strengthen voluntary code to restrict food ads for under-16s
Belgian food and retail companies will enforce stricter advertising rules from January 1, 2026, raising the age limit for marketing to minors from 13 to 16. Products that do not meet defined nutritional criteria may no longer be promoted to children or young people under the age of 16, according to the Belgian Food Industry Federation (Fevia).
The advertising restrictions will now also apply to secondary schools in addition to primary schools and be effective within a 150-meter radius around such establishments. According to Fevia, the guidelines will cover social media advertising and have clear definitions.
All the rules are detailed in the new voluntary Belgian Food Advertising Code, preceded by the Belgian Pledge, part of the Advertising Code for Food Products. Only F&B that meet the nutritional standards in the Belgian Food Advertising Code Nutrition White Paper can be advertised to under-16s.
The under 16 age restriction applies by default to soft drinks, ice cream, crisps, and sugar-based products such as chocolate, jam, marmalade, honey, syrups, and sweets.
The framework makes exceptions only when products in these categories cumulatively meet the European criteria for “low sugar,” “low fat,” and “low salt.” In those cases, advertising is permitted from the age of 13.
The Jury for Ethical Practices (JEP) in Advertising is tasked with monitoring compliance with the standards, assessing complaints, and recommending companies on correct application.
Cieltje Van Achter, Flemish Minister of Media, says: “With the Belgian Food Advertising Code, companies demonstrate that they can also take on social responsibility without legislation. The government does not stand on the sidelines in self-regulation but plays an active and stimulating role.”
“From a media policy perspective, we attach great importance to responsible advertising, especially with regard to vulnerable target groups such as children and young people. With the launch of these new rules, a strong signal has been sent, and I hope that this will encourage other sectors to take on their responsibility in a similar way.”
Shared responsibility
The updated laws have followed consultation between the members of Fevia, Comeos, representing the Belgian trade and services, United Brands Association, and the Advertising Council.
“The food sector recognizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet, especially for children who do not yet look at advertising with a critical eye,” says Bart Buysse, CEO of Fevia.
“We are taking our responsibility and are strengthening our Advertising Code with stricter, binding rules that apply without exception to all companies in the sector and that are in line with the expectations of an ever-evolving society.”
Fevia, Comeos, and the Advertising Council are conducting webinars and offering a toolkit to provide members with tips and insights on complying with the new rules.
This self-regulatory framework is part of Fevia and Comeos’ broader campaign to promote a healthier lifestyle and a balanced diet.
“The Belgian Food Advertising Code offers a clear and supported framework that helps brands to communicate in a socially responsible way, especially when it comes to children and young people. Transparency and credibility are central to this, with a key role for the JEP,” says Luc Suykens, CEO of UBA.
Belgium is one of the several countries tightening junk food marketing and sales rules to prioritize public health and nutrition in Europe.
The UK has banned TV and paid online advertisements for foods that are high in fat or sugar before 9 p.m., effective this October. Norway also implemented a blanket ban on the marketing of unhealthy F&B aimed at individuals under 18, effective last month.
In North America, Mexico has prohibited the sale of junk food in schools in its latest fight against child obesity.