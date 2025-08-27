Brightseed research reveals consumers are eager for F&B products that harness bioactives
Brightseed’s 2025 Consumer Research reveals that 45% of US adults are “Bioactivists,” with the segment 20% more likely to keep up with the latest health trends. A quarter (25%) are more willing to pay for F&B products and supplements containing bioactives than other segments.
According to the company, bioactivists are proactive, health-conscious consumers who see “health as a foundation rather than a fix,” and who want products with proven health benefits.
The company’s findings show bioactivists are now the largest, fastest-growing health segment in the US, driving demand for functional foods containing bioactives.
“Our study shows that consumers’ interest in health continues to grow, fueled by a motivation to prevent future health issues. This group is paying more attention to the foods they purchase and put in their body and are willing to spend more for products they believe contribute to overall good health,” David Blackwood, SVP, Commercial at Brightseed, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Bioactivists see health as a foundation, not just a fix. They are proactive about health and are more likely to look for foods/beverages with added nutrients (fiber, protein, vitamins, etc.) (+16%); keep up with the latest health news, developments; and/or trends (+20%); think it’s worth it to pay more for food that keeps me healthy (+22%); and are twice as likely to get health information from trusted wellness brands than other consumers.”
The research also found growing consumer expectations for transparency and science in health products, with more than 60% agreeing that their favorite brands should improve product healthfulness, communicate bioactive content, and back claims with science.
Powerful driver of market trends
Bioactivist consumers have significant purchasing power, skew toward higher incomes, and are brand-loyal when their health needs are met, flags Blackwood.
“While the Bioactivist consumer group represents a diverse group of consumers, some demographic highlights include higher incomes (US$100k+), education levels (grad school), full-time employment, and households with two or more children.”
The research findings offer food, beverage, and health firms an opportunity to engage a large, motivated, and high-spend audience that is actively seeking products with proven functional benefits.
“Based on our findings, companies can strike the right balance following these recommendations. They can showcase benefits related to gut health, immune system health, and digestion, along with the fact that products can help consumers feel better in these health areas. Consider highlighting digestion, along with bloating, and bowel movement health benefits as well, as these are areas with low satisfaction with current solutions,” Blackwood continues.
Science-backed solutions
He notes that companies can also highlight the health benefits of supplements, communicate the value of products, and work to increase familiarity with bioactives, emphasizing a natural, science-backed health solution.
Other recommendations include using social media to communicate products’ health benefits and highlighting any benefits related to protein content or low added sugar.
Blackwood notes Brightseed’s partnership with Manitoba Harvest as a success story. Their Bioactive Fiber line delivers on a growing consumer demand for effective solutions that support proper gut and bowel health and digestion. The product provides clear benefit callouts with a simple ingredient list.
Brightseed’s proprietary AI platform, Forager, is an advanced discovery and development engine for small molecules and bioactives. It unlocks bioactives at an “unprecedented scale.”