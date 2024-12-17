Boost introduces new glucose control solutions for daily and mealtime support
Nutritional supplement beverage brand Boost unveils two products in its Glucose Control product line — Boost Glucose Control Daily Support and Boost Glucose Control Mealtime Support dietary supplements.
According to the company, both products strengthen its existing Boost Glucose Control nutritional drink line, which has been clinically proven to result in a lower blood sugar response than a standard nutritional drink in adults with type 2 diabetes.
“As a registered dietitian, I cannot overstate the importance of managing blood glucose levels as a part of an overall balanced diet in adults,” says Erin Palinski-Wade, registered dietitian and Boost brand partner. “Balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and mindful eating habits play a crucial role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels.”
Blood glucose-supporting supplements
The company points out that its Boost Glucose Control Daily Support Cinnamon and Chromium Dietary Supplement is designed for daily intake, aids in sugar and fat metabolism and promotes heart health. Each serving contains 2,000 mg of cinnamon and 400 mcg of chromium picolinate to maintain glucose levels within a normal range.
The Boost Glucose Control Mealtime Support Dietary Supplement is formulated to be taken with meals. It contains 250 mg of white mulberry leaf extract, which Boost states is proven to enhance post-meal blood sugar management. The extract also inhibits the conversion of sugars and starches into glucose, supporting healthier glucose absorption.
“The new Boost Glucose Control Daily Support dietary supplement contains key nutrients to help support healthy glucose levels already within a normal range and Boost Glucose Control Mealtime Support dietary supplement contains mulberry leaf extract, which is clinically studied to support a healthy blood glucose response after a meal,” Palinski-Wade highlights.
“By making informed dietary choices and adopting a healthy lifestyle, individuals can take proactive steps to support their metabolic health.”
Anti-diabetes drink
The Boost Glucose Control Nutritional Drink, which the company notes is suitable for on-the-go snacking or as part of a balanced meal, is designed to help manage blood sugar levels with a mix of protein, carbs and fat.
Boost says that the drink is clinically proven to have a lower blood sugar response in type 2 diabetes patients than standard nutritional drinks, but adds that it should be used as part of a comprehensive diabetes management plan overseen by healthcare professionals — not as a medication replacement.
The ready-to-drink product contains 16 g of protein to help manage hunger and support muscle health, alongside 3 g of fiber to aid digestive health. It also has 190 calories per serving and provides 25 essential vitamins and minerals, which Boost says makes it a nutrient-rich choice for daily consumption.