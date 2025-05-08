Biotechnology advancements: Liberation Labs teams up with Dutch start-up Vivici to produce dairy protein
Liberation Labs plans to construct its first commercial-scale, purpose-built, precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility with a capacity of 600,000 liters and a fully dedicated downstream process (DSP).
According to the company, the plant is poised to produce a range of bio-based materials, including building block ingredients for food, chemicals, and other industrial products, at scale. This comes amid the increasing demand from consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and other industrial manufacturers.
Dutch ingredients start-up Vivici will be the first customer at Liberation Labs’ Richmond, Indiana, plant for commercial-scale production volumes of its dairy protein, Vivitein BLG.
New standard of protein
Vivitein BLG is a dairy protein (beta-lactoglobulin) produced through precision fermentation. It allows customers to launch disruptive, differentiated, and high-quality products to consumers in the US market.
These include clear water-based protein drinks with innovative flavors, clean protein powders with superior muscle-building performance and rapid absorption, and vegan-friendly protein bars with chewy textures.
“Vivici is a perfect reference case for our facility, a company seeking cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing of a novel protein ingredient that unlocks a range of other healthy and innovative products,” says Mark Warner, founder and CEO of Liberation Labs.
“As awareness of the important role protein plays in supporting active lifestyles continues to grow, American consumers are demanding higher quality and greater quantities of protein in their diets,” adds Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici. “Our partnership with Liberation Labs expands our European manufacturing capabilities, providing US customers with increased supply security for Vivitein BLG.”