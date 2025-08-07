“Flavor without compromise”: Biospringer talks yeast-based sodium reduction R&D
As regulators impose stricter sodium reduction targets and front-of-pack labeling drives reformulation, food manufacturers are under growing pressure to cut salt without compromising taste. The technical challenges this presents depict a “fundamental shift” in sensory perception, according to Biospringer by Lesaffre, which leverages its yeast-based ingredients to help manufacturers reduce sodium while enhancing flavor and overall product quality.
Sodium reduction is increasingly becoming a global priority, with nearly one-third of countries implementing national strategies to reduce sodium concentrations in packaged foods. In Europe, brands cut salt in breakfast cereals and processed potatoes by up to 1.2 g per 100 g between 2019-2021, while Australia saw compliance with voluntary sodium targets rise from 50% (2019) to 57.5% (2022).
To shed more light on this evolving landscape of reduced-sodium innovations, Food Ingredients First speaks with Jatin Sharma, global head of Customer Innovation & Marketing Excellence, and Marion Alexandre, global senior food application specialist at Biospringer by Lesaffre. They discuss the technical challenges, difficulties in reformulating categories where salt is crucial, and the innovation opportunities that lie ahead for manufacturers.
How is consumer perception around salt and health evolving?
Sharma: Consumers are increasingly aware of the potential risks associated with excessive sodium intake, such as high blood pressure and an increased likelihood of heart disease. This has led to a rising demand for reduced-sodium and low-sodium products across various F&B categories.
Consumers are seeking ways to moderate their salt consumption without sacrificing the taste and enjoyment of the products they purchase. In response to these shifting market dynamics, we are positioning our yeast-based solutions as effective tools for manufacturers to address consumers’ need for healthier, great-tasting, low-sodium alternatives. Our yeast-based ingredients can improve the umami and saltiness perception, enabling sodium reduction without compromising the sensory experience.
What regional trends or regulations are shaping demand for sodium reduction solutions?
Sharma: At Biospringer by Lesaffre, we are closely monitoring regional trends and regulations around sodium reduction, which are shaping demand for our solutions.
The growing adoption of front-of-pack nutrition labeling schemes, like Nutri-Score in Europe, is heightening consumer awareness and demand for lower-sodium products. Additionally, WHO sodium reduction benchmarks are driving government policies that require manufacturers to meet targeted sodium levels. To help our customers navigate this complex regulatory landscape, we have even created an informative eBook on global salt reduction regulations.
These regional dynamics are creating a strategic imperative for food companies to reformulate, and they are actively seeking our innovative yeast-based ingredients to help them reduce sodium content while maintaining great taste.
What are the main sensory challenges formulators face when reducing sodium, and how do you overcome them without sacrificing taste?
Alexandre: Sodium reduction is not simply a technical change — it’s a fundamental shift in sensory perception. Beyond providing a salty taste, sodium chloride is essential in enhancing and balancing all five basic tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, umami, and salty.
When sodium chloride is reduced, several challenges can arise: Flatness or a lack of flavor continuity, imbalance and/or reduced overall taste impact, and increased noticeability of undesired notes, such as metallic, astringent, or off-flavors from proteins or other mineral salts. The solution lies not only in assessing the direct role of sodium but also in understanding how salt impacts taste perception, modulates other basic tastes, and interacts within the flavor matrix.
We have carefully selected a toolbox of yeast-based solutions designed to address these challenges. Each ingredient in our portfolio brings unique value and plays a specific role in overcoming taste modification hurdles: flavor complexity, boosting the perception of saltiness and umami, mitigating bitterness and masking undesirable off-notes, improving mouthfeel, and delivering a satisfying, long-lasting taste, contributing to a savory and well-rounded flavor profile.
To learn more about our solutions, we have developed a white paper explaining how to tackle the salty taste challenge in sodium reduction.
In which product categories do you see the greatest opportunity and difficulty for sodium reduction without taste compromise?
Alexandre: Sodium reduction presents exciting opportunities in categories like bakery products, snacks, and sauces, where innovative solutions can preserve taste and functionality. For instance, using umami-rich ingredients allows for meaningful sodium cuts without compromising flavor.
Bread, a major contributor to sodium intake, is particularly well-suited for reduction due to its relatively low dependence on salt for flavor alone. In breadmaking, salt plays multiple roles (strengthening the gluten network for elasticity, controlling yeast activity during fermentation, and improving crust color), making thoughtful reformulation essential. Strategies such as high-surface-area salt crystals, naturally lower-sodium salts, and sourdough fermentation also show great promise in bakery applications, offering technical and organoleptic benefits.
However, sodium reduction remains more challenging in categories like cheese, processed meats, and soups and broths, where salt is essential for flavor development, textural integrity, preservation, and microbial control. In cheese, salt supports aging and flavor maturation, making reductions difficult without noticeable compromises. Similarly, salt’s critical role in preservation and flavor in processed meats limits reformulation options.
Lastly, soups and broths rely on salt to balance bitterness and enhance umami, with reductions often leading to flavor imbalances. While solutions exist, achieving consumer approval remains a significant hurdle in these categories. With a targeted approach, leveraging the right tools can balance the technical and sensory challenges of sodium reduction across diverse food applications.
Can you explain how Biospringer’s yeast-based ingredients help replicate or enhance the salty taste in low-sodium products?
Alexandre: We have selected a wide range of yeast-based solutions that are designed to support sodium reduction while maintaining the overall taste experience:
Springer Reveal, Basetex, and Gistex are versatile dried yeasts, yeast extracts, and natural flavorings that add depth and complexity to flavors, extend taste perception, and improve overall flavor impact. Springer Umami and Maxarome are rich in umami compounds. These yeast extracts deepen flavor profiles, improve salt perception, and improve overall taste for a stronger and more satisfying sensory experience.
Springer Mask, a fermentation-driven yeast ingredient, is specifically designed to neutralize undesirable off-notes, such as bitterness, astringency, and metallic flavors, for a cleaner and more appealing taste. Springer Cocoon, a kokumi-rich yeast extract, provides roundness and improves mouthfeel, delivering a full-bodied and harmonious flavor experience. Multirome is a low-salt yeast extract that improves overall flavor, delivers a fatty mouthfeel, and provides a pleasant lingering taste, making it an ideal solution for sodium-reduced formulations.
Have you conducted sensory panel testing or consumer validation studies to demonstrate the efficacy of your sodium reduction solutions?
Sharma: At Biospringer by Lesaffre, we run weekly sensory sessions with two dedicated expert panels that are managed in-house. One panel focuses on evaluating pure yeast extracts in water, and the other focuses on F&B applications of yeast extracts. This Application Panel comprises 13 trained panelists recruited externally and certified in sensory evaluation per the ISO 13299 standard. It enables us to rigorously assess the performance of our yeast-based solutions in key sodium-reduced applications, such as snack seasonings, soups, and broths.
By conducting these evaluations, we ensure our solutions deliver the desired sensory impact and meet the highest quality standards. This approach allows us not only to validate the effectiveness of our solutions but also to provide tailored recommendations and develop customized solutions for food manufacturers.
What does the company expect from future sodium reduction innovations in the next 5-10 years?
Sharma: We anticipate the demand for effective, clean label sodium reduction solutions will continue growing, driven by heightened consumer awareness and stricter regulations. Backed by Lesaffre’s extensive research, development, and innovation expertise, our dedicated R&D teams continuously explore advanced yeast-based ingredients and technologies to enable even greater sodium reduction. At the same time, our global network of Culinary Centers allows us to collaborate closely with customers, leveraging our deep local market knowledge to better understand and anticipate their evolving needs.
This unique combination of robust R&D capabilities and customer-centric innovation empowers us to deliver the impactful, tailored solutions our partners require to meet the growing consumer demand for healthier, great-tasting low-sodium products.