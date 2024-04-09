Bioflytech launches production of flours and fats from dried black soldier fly larvae
09 Apr 2024 --- Bioflytech has launched the production of flours and fats derived from dried black soldier fly larvae. This development follows the company’s achievement as the first Spanish entity in the industry to secure the authorization for producing, processing and marketing such products.
Bioflytech, a company focusing on leveraging insects for sustainable feed solutions, has set up its latest production lines using dried black soldier fly larvae sourced from its original plant in Fuente Álamo, Murcia, Spain.
The company’s production activities, aimed at enhancing the agri-food sector through innovation, now takes place at their new facilities in Palas de Rei, Galicia.
Following the receipt of production authorization, the Palas de Rei facility has started on this venture specifically for the drying process integral to their product range. This range mainly caters to the animal feed sector.
With the green light for operation, the Palas de Rei site is equipped with new technology for processing the dried larvae. The facility has introduced a rendering and a drying machine, facilitating the conversion of larvae into flour and fat. These products are made for pet and aquaculture feed, with the fat additionally finding applications in pig feed and the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, notably in soaps and moisturizing creams.
Expanding production
The facility has also commissioned a second, market-unique rendering machine capable of producing custom flours with specific protein and fat ratios as per customer specifications.
The expansion continues with the expected assembly of a third rendering machine, complementing the existing ones to enhance production capabilities. This will complete the eight plants constituting the complex, encompassing the production plant, six larvae fattening plants, and a compost storage facility, all spread across a 140,000 square meter area.
Looking ahead, Bioflytech is aiming to initiate the fresh larvae fattening process in Palas de Rei, targeting an annual production of 12,000 tons. The company also plans for an expansion, with ambitions to scale up fresh larvae production to 100,000 tons annually.
Simultaneously, the Fuente Álamo plant, currently producing 4,000 tons of fresh larvae, is set for an upgrade. With an investment of €2.8 million (US$3 million) earmarked for later this year, the focus is on augmenting the hatchery’s capacity from producing 180 kilos to an unprecedented 350 kilos of larvae eggs per month.
