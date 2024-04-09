Closing nutrient gaps: Beans are potent “nutrient shortfall” compensators, study finds
09 Apr 2024 --- A research collaboration between the National Cancer Institute and the USDA demonstrates the extraordinary ability of beans and chickpeas to compensate for nutrient shortfalls, improve diet quality and contribute significantly to healthier body weight, boosting overall diet quality scores.
“Our study showed that adults who include beans as part of their dietary pattern had greater intake of shortfall nutrients, which are nutrients most US citizens under-consume, including dietary fiber, potassium, folate, iron, magnesium, vitamin E and choline. Adults consuming more beans also had lower daily intake of added sugar,” Yanni Papanikolaou, study author and vice president of Nutritional Strategies, Nutrition Research & Regulatory Affairs, Canada, tells Nutrition Insight.
The nutrient density of beans and chickpeas and their contributions to diet quality were documented to update the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) diet quality scale.
“Adults who consumed beans had a significantly better overall diet quality versus adults who avoided beans. Our study showed that adults who consume beans had improved weight-related outcomes, such that adult bean consumers weighed 2.5 kg less and had waist sizes that were 2.3 cm less than adults who avoided beans. We also observed several cardiovascular benefits in bean consumers, which will be presented this summer at the American Society of Nutrition’s annual scientific conference.”
Busting the BMI
The study, published in Nutrition Journal, finds that bean and chickpea consumption is associated with improved weight-related outcomes, including lower body mass index, body weight and improved waist circumference. It also adds to the growing body of evidence that showcases its multiple benefits as part of a healthy dietary pattern.
“Current US dietary patterns show that US citizens are not meeting recommendations for nutrient intakes and diet quality, which can have negative effects on public health and disease incidence,” says Papanikolaou.
“Our current study shows that adults consuming about two servings of beans a day (canned or dried beans) have a 25% improvement in total diet quality compared to adults avoiding beans. Further, adding beans to US dietary patterns can significantly help close gaps in many under-consumed nutrients.”
Researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Examination Survey, 2001–2018, to identify bean and chickpea consumption patterns compared to those who do not consume any. Results show that adults who consume canned or dry packaged beans, including kidney beans, black beans, pinto beans and chickpeas daily, have significantly higher diet quality scores than those who do not.
Bean consumers had significantly higher shortfall nutrients, including choline, alpha-linolenic acid, folate, iron, magnesium and vitamin E. It also increases dietary fiber, potassium and calcium, which are “nutrients of public health concern” in the US.
“Nine out of ten10 US citizens are falling short in meeting dietary fiber recommendations. Beans are nutrient-dense and one of the best foods with dietary fiber. In our study, adults who consumed two servings of beans per day had 77% more daily fiber versus adults avoiding beans,” Papanikolaou explains.
“Accumulated scientific evidence suggests that higher dietary fiber intake is associated with reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers, and obesity. Evidence also shows that boosting dietary fiber intake can benefit gut bacteria, specifically by promoting the growth and flourishing of good bacteria. In contrast, poor gut microbiota health has been linked to lower immunity and increased risk of several diseases.”
In addition, the protein and fiber boost from more beans in the diet promotes fullness and satiety and reduces the risk of overweight and obesity.
Disease prevention
The study demonstrated that adults who consume between 1.7 and two servings of beans or chickpeas daily had significantly lower BMI, decreased body weight, and smaller waist circumferences than non-bean consumers.
Papanikolaou notes: “A disease prevention and longevity promoting lifestyle includes eating beans daily in combination with regular physical activity and a dietary pattern that includes greater intake of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, seafood and other lean protein food sources, dry nuts and seeds, and limiting intake of added sugar, saturated fats and sodium.”
“Additional advice from the American Heart Association suggests eating potassium-rich foods, like beans, help control blood pressure by blunting the effects of sodium and the more potassium you eat, the more sodium leaves the body.”
Harvard University researchers published data collected over the last four decades that revealed that US citizens whose dietary patterns are rich in beans, whole grain, fruits, vegetables, and nuts live longer on average than those who do not eat these foods regularly.
“A common attribute in these eating patterns is that they tend to be higher in fiber, magnesium, and potassium—nutrients that have been linked to lower risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers,” Papanikolaou outlines.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans previously stated, “shifts are needed within the protein foods group to add variety and selecting from the seafood subgroup or the beans, peas and lentils subgroup could help meet recommendations while ensuring adequate protein consumption. Still, less than 20% of the population is at or above recommendations for bean, peas and lentil consumption.
Meanwhile, the Dutch government’s 2030 national target of the average diet consisting of 60% plant-based and 40% animal-based proteins as proposed by the National Protein Strategy and the Bean Deal was set in motion on World Pulses Day, February 10.
By Inga de Jong