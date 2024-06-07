Beyond The Headlines: Puratos propels sourdough research, Döhler’s plant-based food collaboration
07 Jun 2024 --- This week in industry news, Puratos opened a sourdough hub to drive R&D efforts and Döhler targeted plant-based food demands. The FAO discussed soil health, while a consumer survey revealed consumers heightened preference for food products with climate footprint labeling. Meanwhile, BettaF!sh unveiled a plant-based alternative to hot-smoked salmon made from European seaweed.
Business highlights
Bakery ingredient supplier Puratos unveiled a Sourdough Institute in Sankt Vith, Belgium, to support the art, science and potential of sourdough. The site includes 153 sourdoughs stored in-house and will focus on scientific research to focus on a predictive model providing measurements including digestibility score, sustainable credentials, flavor and shelf life to help bakers improve the taste, health profile and sustainability of their creations.
Plant protein ingredient company Apparo announced a joint development agreement with Döhler to formulate nutritious ingredients for the F&B market. Apparo uses its Total Crop Utilization system, using patent-pending processing technologies to upcycle protein and other nutritional ingredients from food byproducts. The company will leverage Döhler’s large pipeline of applications to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the F&B sector for plant-based food while reducing environmental impact.
Florida spirits company Captiva Spirits collaborated with Capital Q Venture, with Capital Q Business Development Company taking a significant 5% equity stake and committing an additional US$250,000, subject to board approval. Captiva Spirits will leverage Capital Q Ventures’ expertise in advising on the syndication and guidance of their seed funding round, aimed at accelerating growth and partnerships. Captiva’s manufactures gluten-free vodka that is filtered 48 times to ensure a smooth, clean finish..
International nonprofit organization Global Fishing Watch joined forces with the Gulf of Guinea Regional Fisheries Commission to address urgent maritime challenges in the Gulf of Guinea, such as illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU). The Gulf has long suffered from IUU fishing, with damages estimated at an annual economic loss of over US$2 billion. The two organizations will leverage 'cutting-edge technology’ to advance ocean sustainability efforts in Central Africa.
The “Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO” campaign in Italy is focusing on the US and Australia to expand market reach and export of the meat delicacy. Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is obtained from the maturation of fresh thighs of the Italian pig breed Pesante Padano or “Heavy Pig” and is a traditional Italian gastronomic product. The strategy will involve trade fairs, master classes, sponsorship of renowned gastronomic events, tasting days in big retail outlets for product tasting and a media relations plan.
Research and launches
German food tech start-up BettaF!sh expanded its alt-seafood portfolio by unveiling SAL-NOM, a plant-based alternative to hot-smoked salmon made from European seaweed, fava bean and pea proteins. It has an authentic sea flavor, without using soy and wheat. The launch targets health-conscious consumers, providing a rich source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.
Plant-based frozen food company Strong Roots assessed the consumer sentiment toward the importance of climate labels among over a thousand US, UK, and Irish consumers. The survey revealed that over half of consumers favor products with climate footprint labeling. Some 47% are less inclined to purchase from a brand with a high carbon footprint and eight out of ten shoppers want to be informed about companies contributing to the climate crisis. Meanwhile, 61% of those surveyed supported the idea of increased regulation for climate labeling.
Bakery manufacturer Dawn Foods unveiled Royal Steensma products including Souplesse, Candied Fruit, Fruitease and Raspel in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, following the company’s recent acquisition. The combined portfolio is aimed at bakers as complementary solutions to elevate their products. Souplesse is a fat-based flexible compound coating for decorating and enrobing, Fruitease are candied berries improving the flavor and texture of confectionery, while Raspel is a bake-stable citrus zest flavoring paste, for adding a fresh citrus flavor to baked goods.
Chinese retail company Freshippo entered 99 Ranch Market, the largest Chinese supermarket chain in the US and Yamibuy, an online retailer for Asian goods and groceries in North America. The range includes Chinese delicacies like cranberry hawthorn strips and sea salt toffee, condiments including mixed seasoning bags and culinary sauces, and staple foods like sliced noodles and Longkou vermicelli. The launch is targeted at Chinese people living abroad who face dietary differences and seek authentic ingredients overseas.
Food safety innovator Biorex Food Diagnostics launched its FlowSense product line, with the first phase designed specifically for the honey industry. The test products include a range of antibiotic test panels that allow honey producers to ensure the purity and quality of their products while also providing an affordable testing option.
Environmental highlights
The FAO hosted a meeting of the Global Soil Partnership in Rome to discuss improving soil health. It called for urgent action to enhance and maintain the health of at least 50% of the world’s soils by 2030. Amid increasingly complex crises, from climate change and natural resources degradation to pollution and conflicts driving food insecurity and famine, agriculture holds powerful solutions, the FAO director-general said. He called for urgent action to transform the agri-food systems to be more efficient, resilient and sustainable.
Royal Avebe, a cooperative of arable farmers in the Netherlands and Germany, received a gold EcoVadis score for its sustainability efforts and employee health and safety measures. Collaboration with suppliers and customers allows Avebe to strengthen sustainability performance throughout the chain. EcoVadis also awarded Avebe the gold score in 2023.
Artificial intelligence updates
A team of experts from UK-based Bosch, BASF Digital Farming, Chafer Machinery and Rothamsted Research has reached the midpoint of an AI-led three-year project to help reduce the persistent problem of black-grass in UK farms. Black-grass (Alopecurus myosuroides) is a weed that inhibits the growth of wheat crops, reducing its yield and impairing the productivity of farms. The team will use Bosch/BASF ‘One Smart Spray’ precision weed management technology to develop a camera-equipped self-propelled sprayer for black-grass mapping and precision patch- or spot-spraying.
By Insha Naureen