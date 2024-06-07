Tate & Lyle expands capabilities in texture with innovative proprietary formulation tool
07 Jun 2024 --- Tate & Lyle has launched a campaign to showcase its improved capabilities in texture and mouthfeel, alongside its proprietary formulation tool, Tate & Lyle Sensation.
The campaign, Mastering the Marvel of Mouthfeel, will show how the company can elevate products’ sensory experience and increase consumer brand differentiation. The campaign will be rolled out across media channels and trade publications, with content distribution throughout the year.
Notably, recent consumer research has found that when consumer perception of positive and distinctive sensory experiences increases, so does brand loyalty, highlighting the importance of texture and mouthfeel in successful and resilient brands.
Enhanced properties
Tate & Lyle has identified three key formulation opportunities in mouthfeel: optimizing profitability while retaining great mouthfeel, reformulating to make products cleaner label, healthier and compliant with changing regulatory requirements, and supporting their customer innovation teams to create exciting new textures in foods and beverages.
“Getting mouthfeel right in a formulation can be a challenge,” explains John Stewart, senior vice president of texturants and proteins at Tate & Lyle.
“Often, there is a lack of insight about the preferences of consumer groups. We are focused on gathering these consumer insights and connecting them to our mouthfeel solutions, making our customers’ formulation process quicker and more accurate, ultimately helping their products be more successful in the market.”
“This campaign spotlights our capabilities as a go-to mouthfeel solutions partner, identifying customer challenges and opportunities and solving them,” he adds.
Sensory languages
To support its customers in formulation challenges, Tate & Lyle has also launched Tate & Lyle Sensation, a formulation tool to create the ideal mouthfeel solutions.
This, along with its broad portfolio of ingredients composed of more than 250 functional starches, fibers, hydrocolloids, stabilizers and proteins, and leading formulation expertise in texture, creates stronger mouthfeel solutions for the market.
Marcia Petit, global sensory director, explains: “We are investing in our global sensory capabilities. With our Tate & Lyle Sensation tool, we will map what consumers want in terms of mouthfeel by category and geography, translate these insights into scientific sensory language and then deliver the right ingredient solutions for each specific desired mouthfeel attribute.”
“By leveraging this agile and accurate tool, formulators can now develop superior products with enhanced texture and mouthfeel in a quicker and easier way.”
The Tate & Lyle Sensation tool has been launched in the North American market and will be rolled out in additional markets this year.
