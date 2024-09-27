Beyond The Headlines: Nestlé opens virtual factory visits, Mars’ partnership to reduce emissions
27 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, Nestlé invited visitors for a virtual tour of its factories to reduce carbon footprint and the FAO bolstered sustainability goal implementation through an agreement among UN member states. Meanwhile, Mars targeted the environmental impact of its product movements in Germany and ProVeg International set up operations in Portugal.
Launches and innovation
Nestlé virtually opened its factory doors to visitors by combining virtual and augmented reality technology that allows them to gain insights into how Nestlé products are made, using a virtual reality (VR) headset. The move is aimed at reinforcing trust with stakeholders and reducing the carbon footprint linked to physical visits. The first pilot was launched in Mexico and was previously rolled out in Latin America with plans to expand to other geographies.
Food tech platform ezCater unveiled Smart Ordering, an AI and machine learning-based feature to simplify the time-consuming and high-stakes experience of ordering food for the workplace. The tool offers benefits such as data-driven menu recommendations, simplifying budget management and providing accurate food quantities based on group size.
US brewer Anheuser-Busch launched Michelob ULTRA Zero, an alcohol-free brew that targets consumers over the age of 21 to provide more beverage choices for social occasions. The move targets the growing non-alcohol beer category, which is projected to be a US$2 billion industry in the next five years. The product contains 29 calories and will be available in the market across the country from January 2025.
Sustainability highlights
Snickers and Twix manufacturer Mars launched a project in Germany in collaboration with the Rigterink Logistics Group, Shippeo and Elain to enhance the procurement of transport movement data that will help reduce the company’s carbon footprint. The partnership increases transparency and information on Scope 3 emissions from logistics for their domestic German transportation and is a part of Mars’ global commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
The director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu welcomed the adoption of the Pact for the Future, an agreement among UN member states designed to bolster the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. According to the FAO, there are four priorities to deal with world hunger: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.
Informatica, which works on AI-powered cloud data management, partnered with HowGood, an independent research company with the world’s largest database on food product sustainability. The move is aimed at enabling companies and food suppliers to make data-driven sustainability decisions and improve environmental, social and governance factors’ performance.
Business highlights
Food ingredients distributor Batory Foods expanded its Wilmington, Illinois facility in the US with a new Batory Foods Innovation Center. The 16,000 square-foot site will be dedicated to custom blending, packaging and applications development services. As part of this expansion, the company has also invested in a new R&D team with food science experience to advance quality assurance, safety and operations.
Moroccan agricultural company Société de Production Maraîchère Samir S.A. (“SPMS”) received a €14 million (US$15.6 million) mezzanine investment from Vantage Capital. SPMS will use the funds to finance its development strategy and triple its cultivated area to 300+ hectares. The company specializes in the production of cherry tomatoes and red fruits (raspberries, blueberries and blackberries).
Food awareness organization ProVeg International opened an office in Portugal, with the Portuguese Vegetarian Association (AVP), formally becoming ProVeg Portugal. The organization will incorporate 12 staff from AVP’s team to accelerate the transition to more plant-based diets in the country. ProVeg International aims to replace 50% of animal products globally with plant-based and cultivated foods by 2040.
Israel-based specialty minerals company ICL unveiled a new food specialty plant in China, which was designed to help customers easily partner with ICL to create novel and innovative food offerings tailored to Chinese consumers’ palates. The facility will manufacture specialty food solutions in the meat, poultry and seafood segments, such as texturants and marinades, among others.
By Insha Naureen