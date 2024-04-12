Beyond The Headlines: Givaudan’s Plant Attitude Challenge highlights alt-protein, 3D-printed food developments
12 Apr 2024 --- This week in industry news, Givaudan announced its Plant Attitude Challenge, where the company invites start-ups to decrease costs of an alternative protein recipe. Gastronology 3D Food Works started the industrial production of 3D-printed food products marketed under the “Dysphalicious” brand. Tomra Food inaugurated a center dedicated to fresh fruit and processed food projects.
F&B innovation and NPD
Givaudan announced its Plant Attitude Challenge where the company invites start-ups to show how to decrease costs of an alternative protein recipe while maintaining the consumer taste and texture experience. The contest aims to bring to life more affordable, sustainable alt-protein products. Five alternative protein start-ups from around the world will join Givaudan’s ‘Plant Attitude Challenge’ on April 17 and pitch how their solutions can decrease the costs on one of their standard recipes by up to 20%. Start-ups will also detail how they are precisely addressing insights from Givaudan’s recent white paper with UC Berkeley: ‘10 Alternative Protein Pathways: Opportunities for Greater Efficiency.’
Aloha, the plant-based B Corp brand, has launched a special edition Pa’akai Protein Bar (pa’akai translates to “solid ocean” or “sea salt” in Hawaiian). The bar gives 10% of proceeds back to KUPU, a non-profit empowering Hawai’i’s youth through service, education and workforce development in the natural resources, climate change mitigation, agriculture and other sustainable sectors.
Layn Natural Ingredients, an innovator of natural botanical extract ingredients and solutions serving brands in food, beverage, nutraceutical, personal care and animal health, has released the findings of a study that demonstrates the potential of SustaNX as a natural, clean-label preservative for nutraceutical oils such as algal, fish, flax, perilla and sea buckthorn. SustaNX emerges as a robust natural alternative to synthetic antioxidants like BHA, BHT and TBHQ, notes the company. Utilizing a polyphenol-rich solution, this plant-based innovation not only extends the shelf life of lipid-rich nutraceuticals but does so while maintaining the purity and integrity of the product.
Gastronology 3D Food Works is one of the first companies in the world to start the industrial production of 3D-printed food products, which are marketed under the name “Dysphalicious.” The company has carried out intensive research into the composition and application of 3D food products and into the technology to produce them on an industrial scale using 3D food printers. Gastronology’s 3D food products are primarily intended for people with chewing and swallowing problems, which manifest themselves as a result of old age or certain diseases such as ALS, MS or Huntington’s. The first production batches will be delivered to healthcare institutions and hospitals, which will gain experience with the application of Gastronology’s 3D food products over the next six months.
The Cerrado Coffee Growers’ Cooperative (Expocacer) is launching an exclusive coffee and will also introduce a range of drinks with different flavors and aromas at the Specialty Coffee Expo, Chicago (Apr 12-14). The Cooperative will offer a wide range of cupping sessions and coffee pairings with traditional food from the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil, such as rapadura, cheese, dulce de leche, dulce de papaya and guava.
Other highlights
Tomra Food has inaugurated a new center dedicated to fresh fruit and processed food projects in Valencia, Spain, in the heart of a major horticultural and nut-growing region. The center’s proximity to its customers and partners will enable the company to show the performance and benefits of its optical sorters with on-site demonstrations and will also act as the main hub for Southern Europe and North Africa. The move is part of the company’s regional restructuring in the EMEA region.
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group approved the Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Zambia for 2024-2029, which sets out two priority intervention areas: Boosting the development of the private sector through investments in infrastructure and developing the country’s agricultural value chain. The aim of the new CSP is to support Zambia’s vision of speeding up its socioeconomic transformation to improve livelihoods.
King Oscar, the Norwegian seafood producer, is set to make waves at the Norwegian Seafood Council’s upcoming Norwegian Seafood Summit in San Francisco and Seattle. King Oscar will attend alongside His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and key Norwegian and American decision-makers, entrepreneurs, influencers, and companies, showcasing some of their best-performing international products, such as their Atlantic Salmon, Brisling Sardines, and Mackerel ranges. The summit takes place on April 15-17.
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved the new Nature’s Pride and Berries Pride climate targets for 2030. These climate targets cover the reduction of emissions throughout the chain. Nature’s Pride and Berries Pride are the first importers of fruit and vegetables to commit to chain-wide reduction goals. In doing so, the companies will reinforce their efforts to realize a more sustainable chain.
By Gaynor Selby