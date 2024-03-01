Beyond The Headlines: dsm-firmenich expands flavor business, CEO change at Symrise
01 Mar 2024 --- This week in industry news, Nestlé unveiled its first Ocean Restoration Program to help tackle marine biodiversity loss in Europe. dsm-firmenich partnered with DKSH to expand its flavor solutions in Myanmar and savory products in Vietnam, while Symrise appointed a new CEO. We also spotlight developments in regenerative agriculture and plant-based food.
Business highlights
DKSH also extended its distribution agreement with dsm-firmenich to distribute its flavor solutions in Myanmar and savory products in Vietnam. Before this, the companies collaborated in Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines. dsm-firmenich develops integrated flavor solutions, including taste modulation, functional ingredients, masking and texturizing to deliver a superior taste experience for food and beverage consumers. The partnership is expected to help advance dsm-firmenich’s mission of food systems transformation by helping customers develop nutritious, sustainable and affordable F&B products.
Symrise announced the retirement of its CEO Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, after 21 years of service at the company, 19 as a Member of the Executive Committee and 15 as CEO. The position is being taken over by Dr. Jean-Yves Parisot, who is currently Member of the Executive Committee and in charge of the segment Taste, Nutrition & Health at Symrise. He has also served as President of the International Organization of the Flavor Industry since 2023. Prior to his time at Symrise, he had global leadership roles at Pfizer, Rhone Poulenc/Rhodia, Danisco, Air Liquide and the Diana Group before it merged with Symrise. He will take on the role of CEO from March 31.
Aromatech extended its association with ingredient distributor DKSH to cover northern Europe. The “Performance Materials” business unit of DKSH, a leading distributor of ingredients, will provide business development, marketing, sales, logistics and distribution services for Aromatech’s flavor solution lines across the different Nordic markets of Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland. The companies already have an ongoing collaboration in southern Europe’s Spain.
Plant-based ingredients supplier Alvinesa Natural Ingredients announced that it is now a B Corporation, certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement. The B Corp standard covers five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The B Corp process requires businesses to provide evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.
US family-owned grocer Market of Choice joined hands with Royal Ranch to bring its carbon-neutral beef to market. The partnership aims to address animal welfare and environmental impact and improve the health of local and regional communities. Royal Ranch’s regenerative system includes orchards, field crops, dairy farm and ranch as one self-sustaining system, eliminating most outside inputs such as fertilizers and feed. The practices have been verified by an independent auditor, Legacy Verified, on behalf of the USDA.
Research and launches
Nestlé Research in Switzerland developed a bioactive blend to support sleep quality in collaboration with the National University of Singapore Sleep Center. Based on clinical trials, R&D scientists formulated a milk powder which contains the patented blend to promote natural sleepiness and enhance sleep quality. Yiyang Wanning milk powder, which was recently launched in China, contains the blend. The product specifically targets people aged 40-60 years. The Nestlé R+D Accelerator in Switzerland also used the same proprietary bioactive blend to formulate easy-to-use fruit shots, piloted for a limited time in Europe and South-East Asia.
Avocado supplier Westfalia Fruit conducted trials of its new method of cleaning avocado ripening rooms using a probiotic liquid that uniquely distributes within a water mist circulated throughout the room. The probiotic attacks yeasts and molds to ensure food safety within the supply chain. The study found that probiotic-treated avocados remained mold-free for up to fifteen days, which reduced internal rot by around 20%. Westfalia is conducting a second trial and expects a 90% reduction in micro levels compared to the control room.
Irish dairy brand Truly Grass Fed unveiled gluten-free oat milk in two varieties - Original Oat Milk for smoothies and Extra Creamy Oat Milk for coffee. The original oat milk is formulated with filtered water, gluten-free Irish oats, sunflower oil and sea salt and is a rich source of vitamin B2 & B12, D2 and calcium, while the creamy variant contains filtered water, gluten-free Irish oats, sunflower oil and sea salt. The move has allowed the company to expand into a new retail category.
Sustainability highlights
Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe launched its first Ocean Restoration Program to help tackle marine biodiversity loss in Europe by partnering with expert organizations to help restore 1,500 hectares of marine habitats by 2030. Fish is part of Purina’s supply chain because it uses fish by-products that are not consumed by humans but provide a valuable ingredient in pet food, in turn avoiding waste. The restoration partner organizations include Oyster Heaven (Netherlands), SeaForester (Portugal), Sea Ranger Service (Netherlands) and Urchinomics (Norway, Japan and the US). Purina is also supporting a consortium study to explore the role of seaweed-based biostimulants in regenerative agriculture.
Student unions at the University of Falmouth and the University of Exeter in the UK voted for plant-based catering month to transition to a 100% plant-based menu. A growing number of universities across Europe are embracing plant-based catering, a development welcomed by food awareness organization ProVeg International. Meanwhile in Italy, a report found that only 20% of the universities surveyed provided plant-based options for main courses up to 1-2 times a week. But ProVeg’s report showed a demand for plant-based foods exists despite the inconsistency in menu offerings.
Pet and Livestock Feed
Insect producer Innovafeed announced its new brand Hilucia focused on high-quality ingredients for animal and plant nutrition, with minimal environmental impact. It has launched two new products - protein for monogastrics and oil for aqua and will target pets, livestock, aquaculture, and agriculture (plants). The venture will combine the upcycling capabilities of the Hermetia illucens larvae (Black Soldier Fly) with Innovafeed’s technology.
By Insha Naureen