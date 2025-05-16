Securing sugarcane: Bonsucro on tackling water, labor and certification gaps in a shifting market
Sugarcane is the world’s largest food commodity crop by volume, and contributes significantly to many economies worldwide with numerous derivatives across industries that keep demand high. However, sugarcane production faces serious environmental and social challenges, with biodiversity loss threatening yields, growing awareness of sugar-related health risks, and poor conditions for the sector’s informal workers.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Norma Tregurtha, director of engagement and markets at Bonsucro, a global sustainability platform and standard for sugarcane, to understand the importance of certification amid evolving regulations and key consumer trends shaping the sugarcane and sugar industries.
According to Bonsucro, Brazil dominates certified sugarcane production, while the US has more ground to cover. With global food systems reeling under climate change, Tregurtha considers this a “significant opportunity” for US producers to ensure business reliance and social and environmental stewardship.
“Historically, US buyers have focused their sustainability efforts on higher-risk imported sugar, and as such, there has not been a very high demand for locally produced certified sugarcane. As good progress has been made in key exporting countries, these US buyers are now turning their attention to US-produced sugar.”
She emphasizes that industry-wide sustainability initiatives could increase transparency, improve competitiveness, and help secure the future of sugarcane producers.
“From a policy perspective, linking sustainability requirements to preferential market access is a well-established trade policy principle that helps governments and companies achieve their sustainability goals, such as reaching net zero by 2050, halting deforestation, preserving biodiversity, and ending modern slavery and forced labour.”
Addressing water and labor vulnerabilities
Sugarcane is often defined as a water-intensive crop. Tregurtha tells us that the Bonsucro Production Standard measures water productivity per ton of sugarcane produced. Operators must meet or exceed the metric.
“This is an important measure to allow producers to track and improve the water they use and compare and benchmark their use to other producers. Operators must also develop a water footprint study for their sugar-producing operations, which offers a holistic understanding of the water needs for crop production and processing.”
“Finally, operators must develop a climate vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan. Research has shown that certification leads to a 41% reduction in water use in certified mills after five years of certification.”
Harsh labor conditions have historically marked sugarcane production. Academic research has flagged sugarcane farmers facing a high risk of heatstroke, for example.
Bonsucro has set specific indicators in its Production Standard to address heat stress and workplace safety, says Tregurtha.
These include health and safety standards, which cover heat stress, adequate sanitation facilities, and access to drinking water for skin cooling and hydration.
“In 2024, Bonsucro-certified mills reported a 45% reduction in workplace accidents compared to non-certified mills.”
She highlights some global initiatives aimed at improving labor conditions in sugarcane fields.
In Eswatini, a Bonsucro-supported project led by the Coca-Cola Company in partnership with the Eswatini Sugar Association and Partner Africa tackles hazardous working conditions through training workshops, PPE provision, and digital tools.
“In Central America, we are encouraging the implementation of Water, Rest, Shade and Sanitation programs, which ensure that workers are adequately hydrated, and are allowed sufficient rest time out of the sun,” says Tregurtha.
This is crucial as in Nicaragua, thousands have been struck with chronic kidney disease in the past two decades. Many come from sugarcane-cultivating families.
“Developed by La Isla Network, the roll-out of this program at Ingenio San Antonio has reduced heat-driven acute kidney hospitalizations of workers by 94%. In the meantime, it resulted in a ~27% return on investment for the company.”
Competitiveness amid sugar reduction trends
Sugar reduction trends are also driving innovation as consumers become increasingly health and nutrition-minded.
For instance, research suggests that 77% of US consumers strive to consume less sugar.
“Sugar reduction in food items is a clear trend driven by consumer preferences and health concerns, and many companies have commitments to reduce sugar in their products. However, population growth and increased income will continue to drive sugar consumption growth globally, particularly in Asia,” reveals Tregurtha.
She cites FAO’s agricultural outlook 2024-2033, which anticipates growth in sugar consumption “to double over the next ten years compared to the previous decade, mainly as a result of the faster economic growth projected in low- and middle-income countries across Asia and Africa.”
“This is estimated to lead to a consumption growth average of 1.2% per year in the next decade,” says Tregurtha.
She notes that sugarcane has several other uses, particularly in alcohol and electricity production. There is an increasing demand for its application in biochemical and bioplastics sectors too.
Producers who respond to these changing requirements can gain a competitive edge, according to Tregurtha.
In a changing political environment, immigration policies and labour availability are pressing concerns for the US agricultural sectors. But Tregurtha understands that the impact on the country’s sugarcane production may be less significant, depending on industry mechanization and local labour reliance levels.
The ongoing global trade disputes are a different story.
“Shifts in trade agreements or tariff structures could alter supply chains and impact pricing and competitiveness. However, perhaps the biggest impact we are hearing about is the uncertainty these potential changes will bring to the market. Producers and buyers need to mitigate the potential risks associated with uncertainty, which can lead to increased costs that must be covered or passed on to the end consumer,” she concludes.