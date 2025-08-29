Arla Foods Ingredients presents protein-packed juice drink solutions at Softdrinks Tech 2025
Arla Foods Ingredients is showcasing its whey protein solutions, Lacprodan and Nutrilac ProteinBoost, at Softdrinks Tech 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil (August 31 to September 1). These solutions allow South American manufacturers to meet the rising consumer demand for protein-enriched, ready-to-drink juice-style beverages that offer both taste and wellness benefits.
Facundo Martin Cozzi, application project manager for South America, says: “South American consumers are looking for juice-style drinks that blend natural ingredients, exceptional taste, and the benefits of protein. Our solutions allow manufacturers to meet these needs while tapping into the fast-growing functional beverage market.”
The South American functional beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2025 and 2030, driven by increasing consumer interest in health-conscious drinks. A recent survey of 4000 consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia revealed that flavor, natural ingredients, and high protein content are the key factors driving purchasing decisions.
With 31% of consumers, and 40% in Brazil, expressing interest in more protein-rich juices, the opportunity for brands to innovate is significant.
At the event, Arla Foods Ingredients will demonstrate how its protein solutions can create refreshing, high-protein juice drinks.
Lacprodan and Nutrilac ProteinBoost help manufacturers produce beverages that support satiety, deliver up to 15g of protein per 250ml serving, and allow for clear health claims on packaging.
Advancing health-focused beverage innovation
Lacprodan is a clear whey protein isolate that delivers a fresh juice-like drink without the typical milky aftertaste, supporting clean labels and fat-free claims. Nutrilac ProteinBoost, with its smooth viscosity and creamy mouthfeel, is ideal for creating protein smoothies and other health-focused drinks.
Both solutions are easy to incorporate into existing production lines, enabling brands to innovate while keeping production simple and cost-effective.
They can be used across a variety of applications, including nutritious on-the-go drinks for children, post-workout recovery drinks, healthy breakfast juices, and protein-enriched drinks for seniors or patients with specialized nutritional needs.