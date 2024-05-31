Beyond The Headlines: Nestlé’s plant-based edible fork, Döhler deepens South African market ties
31 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Nestlé launched a limited-edition plant-based fork in India and Döhler strengthened ties with the South African flavor market. FAO’s director-general spotlighted nuclear technologies to advance food safety while 20 Brazilian coffee farms received a low carbon label for sustainability initiatives.
Launches and innovation
Nestlé unveiled a limited-edition plant-based fork for Maggi cup noodles in India. The FMCG giant’s food science and packaging experts at its R&D center in India joined forces with a local start-up to develop the two-piece “edible fork” made from wheat flour and salt. The innovation provides the desired functionality while maintaining the noodles’ nutritional values and taste.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its review of dsm-firmenich’s methane-reducing feed ingredient Bovaer and said the product meets safety and efficacy requirements for use in lactating dairy cattle. This paves the way for the company’s strategic partner Elanco Animal Health Incorporated to launch Bovaer in the US market. Dsm-firmenich is working to accelerate farmers’ access to Bovaer to reduce methane emissions from cattle. The additive is available in 59 countries including the US, EU, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia and most of Latin America.
UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) released the Recommended Grass and Clover Lists (RGCL) for farmers to help improve grassland productivity. The list for England and Wales include 11 new varieties, including two Italian ryegrass, six perennial ryegrass, two lucerne and one festulolium variety. “Failing to adopt modern varieties represents a missed opportunity to capitalize on significant investments by plant breeders, resulting in superior attributes such as yield, digestibility and seasonal growth not being utilized by livestock farmers,” said Katie Evans, senior engagement manager (Beef & Lamb) at AHDB.
Business highlights
F&B ingredient formulator Döhler expanded its compounds, emulsions and powdered and liquid flavors plant in Paarl, South Africa, to strengthen its local market connection. The site will include production lines and R&D labs to enhance Döhler’s ability to deliver its products and solutions directly to the African market. The move will give its customers direct access to the complete portfolio of compounds.
Aldi reduced prices on over 45 fruit and vegetable products as part of a £34 million (US$43.2 million) investment to keep prices low for shoppers. Customers at the German discounter will see lower prices on items including berries, oranges, tomatoes and fresh salad range. Produce such as avocados and peppers are also included in the latest price reductions, dropping by an average of around 11%.
Sustainability highlights
Bell Flavors & Fragrances received the silver medal certification by Ecovadis for its sustainability efforts. EcoVadis provides holistic sustainability ratings covering environmental, labor, human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement systems. Bell’s corporate sustainability program is based on responsible sourcing, environmental footprint, employee well-being, product safety and transparency.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) requested information from the public to support the next steps in implementing the Growing Climate Solutions Act. The agriculture body is seeking information on the protocols that may be considered for inclusion in a new Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Program. The data will be used in carbon credit markets as the USDA works to support the agricultural industry’s participation in carbon credit programs, said Jenny Lester Moffitt, USDA under secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.
Some 20 Brazilian coffee farms associated with the Cerrado Coffee Growers Cooperative (Expocacer) received the Carbon on Track label from the Institute for Forest and Agricultural Management and Certification for low-carbon production. During inspections, an emission value of 0.85 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per acre per year was found. The verification confirmed an absolute value of 17,421.00 Mg CO2e or 2.60 kg CO2e per kg of green coffee, which is considered low.
Food safety highlights
QU Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) highlighted the importance of nuclear technologies for measuring, managing and controlling food safety. He added that such techniques are complementary to the One Health approach, with food safety and food supply being “fundamental for agri-food systems transformation.” He made the remarks in a video message during the opening of the “International Symposium on Food Safety and Control” in Vienna earlier this week, organized by FAO and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Artificial intelligence updates
The Digital Dubai Authority is participating in Africa’s ongoing tech and start-up show GITEX Africa 2024 to explore AI’s role across various sectors in the continent. The technology holds immense promise for addressing food security challenges. With predictive analytics, precision farming techniques and smart irrigation systems, farmers can optimize crop yields, tackle climate change risks and improve overall agricultural productivity, leading to improved food security and economic opportunities in rural areas.
By Insha Naureen