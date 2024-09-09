AI for allergies? Google Cloud and Spoon Guru bring computer-powered insights to food labeling
09 Sep 2024 --- With food allergies and dietary sensitivities on the rise globally, Google Cloud’s latest collaboration with Spoon Guru is pegged to deliver an AI-powered food labeling system that helps allergy sufferers make informed shopping decisions.
To ensure precision and eliminate the risk of misinformation, Spoon Guru has developed specialized small language models that have been reviewed and substantiated by its team of dietary and nutrition experts.
We speak with Shruti Chawla Reed, vice president of marketing at Spoon Guru, who explains the noticeable shift in market needs.
“Research shows that in the UK, one in 20 adults has a confirmed food allergy, while nearly a third of the population experiences some form of food sensitivity. In the US, the numbers are even higher, with one in ten adults affected by food allergies,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“The most common allergens we are seeing include gluten, nuts, dairy and lactose. Additionally, people are becoming more health-conscious and demanding greater transparency about the ingredients in their food.”
Processing data effectively
AI enables Spoon Guru to process vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, allowing the company to provide accurate food search and discovery to individual needs at scale.
“However, the landscape has recently shifted and AI is becoming more accessible to the masses, which means it is important that businesses take a responsible and regulated approach when it comes to implementing AI, especially when dealing with health and allergen advice,” shares Reed.
Spoon Guru’s language models are “traceable, verifiable, and accurate.” According to Reed, this approach safeguards against AI-generated errors like hallucinations and bias, ensuring that the information provided is fully transparent and grounded in expert knowledge.
A tailored & personalized experience
“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the food industry, as AI’s growing accessibility allows businesses to deliver superior experiences to their customers,” notes Reed.
From hyper-personalized food recommendations and tailored recipe suggestions to interactive meal planning tools, these innovations are set to transform how consumers engage with food, driving positive behavior changes at scale and helping people make healthier choices.
Future of food labeling
Partnering with Google Cloud represents a significant step forward for Spoon Guru and the Food Tech sector.
According to Reed, the collaboration enables the company to harness the power of advanced cloud computing, machine learning and data analytics to revolutionize how food is labeled, distributed and consumed.
“With Google Cloud, we can scale our technology globally, improve data security, and innovate more rapidly.”
The move also enables Spoon Guru to “revolutionize” how it shops, cooks and discovers food by leveraging AI to provide more personalized, relevant and accurate experiences across verticals beyond grocery.
It also offers businesses more innovative solutions quickly that will improve customer satisfaction and create market differentiation. “For consumers, this means greater transparency, more personalized dietary solutions, and the ability to make healthier food choices with ease.”
Market Integration across F&B
Reed notes that integrating AI and cloud technology in the food industry will have “transformative” outcomes.
“For businesses, this means enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs associated with compliance and product recalls, and the ability to offer highly personalized products that meet the specific needs of their customers,” she continues. “It also opens up opportunities for innovation in product development and marketing strategies, helping businesses stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.”
For consumers, the benefits will be even more direct. “They will experience greater clarity and confidence in their food choices, thanks to more accurate labeling and personalized recommendations. This leads to better health outcomes, as people can more easily avoid allergens and dietary triggers while finding products that align with their preferences,” Reed explains.
Today’s challenges in labeling
Reed believes that one of the biggest challenges in food labeling is “keeping up with the growing complexity of dietary needs and regulatory requirements across different regions.”
As consumers become more informed and health-conscious, they demand greater transparency and accuracy in labeling. However, this is extremely difficult for businesses to deliver due to incomplete, incorrect and inconsistent metadata, she underscores.
Additionally, different countries have varying regulations and standards, making it difficult for global food brands to maintain uniformity while ensuring compliance with local laws.
“Without a standardized approach, the risk of misinformation or mislabelling becomes significant, which can have serious consequences, especially for consumers with allergies or intolerances.”
Ensuring labels are accurate, clear and comprehensive is critical, but it’s increasingly challenging given the complexity of modern supply chains and the diversity of ingredients in food products. “Doing this at scale is nearly impossible,” adds Reed.
By Elizabeth Green