Webinar preview: Agrana Fruit explores sensory & emotional appeal in refreshment formulations
As temperatures rise, consumer affinity toward refreshment also grows. A demand for wellness products that hydrate, refresh, and energize is driving this growth. Although refreshment is mainly linked to beverages, many consumers also associate it with foods. In line with this, Agrana Fruit estimates the total market value of refreshment to be €46.9 billion (US$54.9 billion) in beverages and €18.6 billion (US$21.7 billion) in food.
Food Ingredients First speaks with the company ahead of its forthcoming webinar titled “Refreshment Rainbow: Cool solutions for a hot summer.”
Inviting a multisensory experience
Suzanne Davies, global category and commercialization manager at Agrana Fruit, observes that the word “refreshment” has become so colloquial that we don’t even wonder about its meaning.
“Refreshment is the process of restoring energy, relieving feelings of tiredness, and transitioning from a state of weariness or fatigue to vitality and energy. Whether that refreshment comes from a Chamoyada, a refreshing drink from Mexico made with mango, tamarind, and chilies, or a kefir depends on a multitude of aspects. However, the key drivers are: sensory and emotional aspects; flavor and color associations; and finally, personal experience and context.”
“When it comes to the actual product itself, naturally, color is the first thing that entices the eyes. Bright hues of orange, yellow, green, and blue give beverages that refreshing appeal. Flavor and texture also play a crucial role in delivering the multisensory refreshing experience. A combination of all three: color, flavor, and texture is necessary.”
“For example, lemon is a refreshing ingredient on its own, but adding it to a lemon cheesecake is indulgent, whereas adding it to a lemon sorbet embraces its refreshing qualities,” she explains.
Further, Davies notes that refreshment is not a singular sense or feeling. “Refreshment in food and beverages often means three things: Sensory experience like the tingly feeling on the taste buds of a carbonated drink, functional benefits such as the calming sensation of a fruity yogurt, and emotional or mental break that one gets from the soothing scent of a mint tea.”
Consumer-centric approach
Meanwhile, Aude Dubois, head of new product development in Europe, says the company takes a consumer-driven, customer-centric approach when it comes to product solutions.
“Utilizing our global network of experts on all continents and longstanding sourcing expertise, we bring high-quality ingredients to deliver refreshment in a broad portfolio of products. By utilizing preparations as a vehicle for refreshment, we can create customized solutions for dairy, plant based, ice cream, and beverages.”
Enhancing food formulations
For products like yogurt, which are often linked to health, refreshment enhances health benefits. “Functional benefits like gut health, hydration, and energy take center stage,” notes Dubois.
“Ice cream lovers seek that refreshing feeling with more than just the coolness of the product. Textures that are smooth or airy enhance the refreshment experience for ice creams. Finding the right balance between the conventional and the novel is key,” says Dubois.
Beverages, the product most associated with refreshment, can capitalize on the consumer’s need for multisensory experiences by combining vibrant colors with exciting flavors and elevating the experience with functional ingredients like ginger or lemongrass.
What’s coming up?
According to Davies, Agrana Fruit sees a growing number of launches featuring grapefruit, which the company also named as its fruit of the year 2025.
“It is an ingredient that encompasses everything that refreshment stands for; it has the tangy, acidic flavor, vibrant orange, yellow, or pink color, and the burst of juice from pulp that one would love to experience.”
“Other refreshing ingredients apart from the usual that we see on the rise are matcha, betaine, and spirulina,” she outlines. “Sensory escape and the desire for a quick mental and physical reset is driving the refreshment wave. Consumers crave cooling and invigorating sensations that offer a moment of escape from the mental and physical stress of hotter temperatures.”
Commenting on colors and texture, Dubois mentions that light, minty hues of blue and green invoke a sense of brightness and optimism, while softer, warmer tones like lemon yellow or coral invoke feelings of energy.
“Shades like lavender and light purple offer a sense of calm and elegance,” she says. “Texture influences the mouthfeel, a key part of multisensory flavor perception. When a food feels crisp, juicy, or cold, it activates sensory pathways that signal hydration, cooling, and invigoration — all core to the idea of refreshment.”
You can sign up for the forthcoming webinar here.