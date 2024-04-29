ADM talks gut-focused ingredients, tech hurdles and AI as postbiotic concepts proliferate
29 Apr 2024 --- Gut-friendly ingredients are increasingly associated with holistic well-being, urging formulators to tap into the functional F&B space for targeting health-conscious consumers. Food Ingredients First sits down with Paula Limena, vice president of global marketing, Health & Wellness at ADM, as she sheds light on the sector’s challenges, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on microbe analysis and how postbiotics provide an “ease-of-use” for manufacturers looking to incorporate the ingredients in a multitude of product formats.
From prebiotic carbonated soft drinks and gummies to probiotic yogurt drops, baked items and snacks, gut-friendly ingredients are finding a place in healthy product formulations worldwide.
Consumer trends research conducted by Innova Market Insights reveals gut health as the “top health benefit” of probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics. It also points to the penetration of probiotics in soft drinks due to the popularity of kombucha beverages and the use of probiotics in meal replacements.
What are the latest trends driving innovation in the functional food sector?
Limena: The rise in demand for functional F&B is driven by an increasing urgency from consumers to find solutions that proactively support their health goals. Globally, 63% of consumers state they are taking a proactive approach to health, focusing on prevention. Many want to optimize their overall well-being and seek ingredients that can target multiple areas of wellness.
Simultaneously, there is an ongoing recognition from consumers of the critical role gut health has in supporting holistic health. Backed by a growing body of evidence showing connections between the gut microbiome and aspects of well-being, including digestive, metabolic, cognitive and skin health, immune function and muscle recovery, substantial innovation is occurring in the food industry to bring these benefits to consumers.
What challenges do F&B manufacturers face while formulating products containing probiotics and postbiotics?
Limena: Foods and beverages come with distinct formulation considerations in comparison to dietary supplements. Conditions like high heat or high water content can greatly impact the stability and, ultimately, the efficacy of abiotics, particularly conventional probiotics. As live microorganisms, probiotics may not survive tough processing conditions. This is where postbiotics come into play.
According to the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics, postbiotics are a preparation of inanimate microorganisms and/or their components that confer a health benefit on the host. As such, formulators do not have to make adaptations for live colony-forming units, leading to more robust solutions to create functional foods and beverages that include microbiome modulation support.
Another solution is spore-forming probiotics, which are distinct from conventional probiotics because they can retain functionality in different formulation environments.
What are ADM’s latest solutions/ingredients that can help manufacturers overcome those challenges?
Limena: We’re continually building out our ingredients library to push the boundaries in wellness solutions. Specific to the microbiome, our award-winning ES1 (Bifidobacterium longum CECT7347) is available as a heat-treated postbiotic, providing ease-of-use for manufacturers to incorporate it into on-trend energy drinks, sparkling waters, gummies and even plant-based dairy options.
Clinically documented results demonstrate that ES1 provides highly sought-after support for gastrointestinal health, which can greatly impact people’s well-being. Notably, a recently conducted study indicates that ES1 postbiotic may support overall gut and digestive health. The study examined adults with moderate-severe irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, pointing to exciting results in improved Irritable Bowel Severity Scoring System scores and quality of life.
We also tap our DE111 (Bacillus subtilis), a spore-forming probiotic that can overcome challenging processing hurdles that may otherwise damage conventional probiotics. It is shelf-stable, which is important for baked goods and snacks. DE111 is incredibly unique in that it can survive the stomach and germinate in the small intestine. It may support digestive health and may help support healthy immune function.
Why are ongoing research and approvals with regulatory bodies important to expanding wellness solutions in F&B for consumers worldwide?
Limena: Preclinical and clinical trials are imperative to ensuring efficacy and exploring new possibilities for tailored, personalized and proactive support that biotics can deliver. Consumers everywhere should have the opportunity to receive the best solutions available to them to support their health and wellness needs. Going through rigorous approvals with regulatory bodies in different countries and regions can make this happen.
Our DE111 spore-forming probiotic is currently under review by the government authority in Australia and it has been recently approved in China, expanding the availability of this innovative solution and enabling more use of microbial strains in functional F&B formulations in these countries. Major approval milestones like these point to the prospects in the near future for widespread gut microbiome support.
What is the future of ingredients focusing on gut health and what advancements can we expect to see in the near future?
Limena: Postbiotics and spore-forming probiotics are some of the most compelling innovations coming to the forefront in this space. These solutions represent the next frontier in nutrition, meeting people where they are in their wellness journeys while supporting exceptional sensory experiences.
As technologies like AI gain momentum, we will also see more use of AI-driven systems used during the identification, characterization and research of microbial strains. AI has the ability to analyze massive amounts of data swiftly and efficiently, which is crucial to advance our understanding of the vastness of the microbiome.
What are your future plans for the products?
Limena: Our global network of scientists, technicians and experts spanning 13 R&D and applied research centers are committed to studying the microbiome. This includes our new human microbiome hub and manufacturing facility, which opened in Valencia, Spain, in 2023. This facility has unparalleled capabilities and is the world’s first to produce both probiotics and postbiotics.
We’re committed to bringing science-backed health and wellness solutions through delicious food and beverage formats to consumers worldwide. We plan to continue to lead clinical trials and invest in food science and technologies to extend the possibilities of the functional F&B.
By Insha Naureen