21st.Bio launches precision fermentation platform for sustainable large-scale dairy protein production
02 Feb 2024 --- Bioproduction company 21st.Bio is granting access to its precision fermentation technology platform to ingredient manufacturers enabling the production of dairy proteins. The new platform, developed in collaboration with Novozymes, represents a step forward for large-scale production for manufacturers in the industry.
This move comes on the heels of the company’s successful beta-lactoglobulin production scale-up. Beta-lactoglobulin, a key milk protein, is important for the nutritional and textural properties of dairy products.
“21st.Bio is enabling the food industry to get to the next level, with sustainable and cost-effective technology for mass production of proteins,” Thomas Schmidt, CEO of 21st.Bio tells Food Ingredients First.
“For the first time in the food tech industry, companies can now access an industrially proven technology platform to de-risk their route to commercial success, reaching the market faster and more efficiently.”
The platform benefits manufacturers, optimizing the strains and processes for fermentation while providing a sustainable, less carbon and resource-intensive alternative to the traditional way of production. It’s helpful for companies racing to meet the escalating global protein demand in an environmentally friendly manner at competitive cost.
“Instead of having all players investing considerable time and money in their own technology for native proteins, we believe it is far more efficient for a few players like 21st.Bio to develop and offer technology platforms for companies to use,” Mathilde Pinon, marketing & business development manager of 21st.Bio shares with us.
“With this, food manufacturers can directly step up industrial production scale up, end-product development and commercialization. We see ourselves as the food tech launch pad.”
Green protein production
Precision fermentation uses microorganisms to produce proteins, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, land and water use, compared to animal-derived methods. This technology can assist the current food system in reaching the net-zero emission objectives.
“Precision fermentation enables production to take place virtually anywhere, including in countries impacted by climate change. This method consumes minimal resources, making it a sustainable and adaptable solution,” says Pinon.
The versatility of 21st.Bio’s technology is another highlight, offering custom solutions for nutritional enhancement, texture improvement in alternative dairy products, and medical nutrition, she notes.
“The microorganisms are cultivated in tanks with the necessary nutrients. The resulting proteins are virtually identical to those native proteins found in traditional dairy, with the key distinction being the more sustainable production process.”
Advancement from the industry
Data from Innova Market Insights indicates a large increase in alternative protein F&B launches between 2017 and 2022.
Europe, currently hosting nearly half of the global protein fermentation capacity, is positioned to lead the world in sustainable food production through fermentation, according to a report by The Good Food Institute and Integration Consulting.
The report emphasizes the benefit of unleashing the potential of precision fermentation, which produces egg or dairy proteins and other ingredients without using animals.
In response to the challenges of waning food security and climate change, key companies in precision fermentation have formed the Food Fermentation Europe. The alliance aims to advocate for precision fermentation and seeks to promote a more resilient food system with an adaptable legislative framework.
Other major industry players are considering precision fermentation because fermentation-enabled ingredients, such as proteins, enzymes, flavors, or other small molecules, are well-received by consumers when they achieve a balance between taste, functionality, and price.
By Sichong Wang