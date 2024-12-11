Zoonotic diseases increase while EU foodborne illnesses show a slight decline
Zoonotic diseases increased in the EU, with listeriosis cases hitting their highest levels since 2007, flags the latest annual EU One Health Zoonoses Report by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
The report depicts how overall cases of zoonotic diseases in humans increased, but foodborne outbreaks saw a slight decline.
Campylobacteriosis and salmonellosis were the most frequently reported zoonotic diseases in 2023 with 148,181 campylobacteriosis cases reported, an increase from 139,225 in 2022. Salmonellosis was the second most reported gastrointestinal infection in humans, with 77,486 cases, compared to 65,478 cases in 2022, note the UK agencies.
Fifteen EU members and the UK (including Northern Ireland) met targets for the reduction of Salmonella in poultry, which is a dip compared to 2022 figures when 19 member states reached full compliance.
“The persistent presence of Salmonella in poultry populations highlights the need for continuous vigilance in combating foodborne diseases. Enhanced surveillance tools like whole genome sequencing are invaluable in detecting and controlling outbreaks more effectively, says Frank Verdonck, head of EFSA’s Biological Hazards & Animal Health and Welfare unit.
The report finds that the number of reported human cases of listeriosis (2,952) showed a consistent rise from 2019-2023.
Contaminated ready-to-eat (RTE) foods, including cold smoked salmon, meat products and dairy products, are the most common source of infections.
The proportion of samples from RTE food categories that exceed food safety contamination limits for Listeria monocytogenes ranged from 0.11% to 0.78%. Fermented sausages were found to have the highest levels.
Foodborne outbreaks in the EU
The latest data show a slight decrease in reported foodborne outbreaks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with a total of 5,691 registered.
The number of human cases, hospitalizations and deaths increased, with fatalities reaching their highest level in a decade, flags the report. Salmonella was the leading cause of foodborne outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths, with the most frequent sources of salmonellosis outbreaks cited as eggs or egg products, mixed food and broiler meat.
“The rise in severe outcomes from foodborne outbreaks highlights the persistent public health threat posed by Salmonella and other foodborne pathogens. By integrating human, animal and environmental health through a One Health strategy, we can better prevent the spread of these diseases and protect public health,” says Celine Gossner, head of ECDC’s Emerging, Food- and Vector-Borne Diseases Section.