WeedOUT secures US$8.1 million in funding to combat herbicide-resistant weeds with green solution
20 Feb 2024 --- Ag-tech start-up WeedOUT announced the company has successfully secured US$ 8.1 million in A-round funding, with leading investment coming from Fulcrum Global Capital, a US agri-focused venture capital firm known for its extensive network within the farming community. This infusion of capital will propel WeedOUT’s innovative approach to combating weed resistance forward.
WeedOUT’s solution targets a major threat to agriculture and food security—herbicide-resistant weeds. Traditional chemical herbicides have become less effective as weeds develop resistance, posing a challenge for farmers globally.
WeedOUT has developed a green solution, utilizing a novel and environmentally conscious approach to curb the proliferation of resistant weeds.
Efrat Lidor Nili, Ph.D., co-founder and co-CEO of WeedOUT, tells Food Ingredients First: “The funding will be used mainly for expanding field trial demonstrations in multiple target regions. It is important for us to demonstrate our product’s efficacy in additional regions and crops as a part of our go-to-market extensive activities.”
Kevin Lockett, partner at Fulcrum Global Capital, says: “Fulcrum Global is excited to support WeedOUT’s biological platform and the approach it has developed to address the resistant weed problem. The company’s integrated management approach aligns with existing farm practices and could enable growers to produce more food on the same amount of land and in a much more sustainable way.”
Innovative approach to weed management
WeedOUT’s first target is the Palmer amaranth weed, also known as Amaranthus palmeri, a nuisance in major agricultural regions such as the US, Brazil, and Argentina. This weed poses a threat to crops such as corn, cotton, soybeans, and sugar beets, with cron crop yield losses possibly reaching up to 90% and soybean yield by 80%.
“Weeds are highly competitive, aggressive plants, they compete with crops for all essential resources, including soil, water, nutrients—and even sunlight,” says Nili. “WeedOUT is applying an entirely new, green approach that targets the reproductive system of resistant weeds and will provide a sustainable, long-term solution.”
The company’s novel approach draws inspiration from sterility techniques used in controlling unwanted insects. WeedOUT focuses on proprietary weed pollen derived from male plants, which fertilizes female weed ovules, resulting in nonviable seeds and effectively inhibiting the growth of a new generation of resistant weeds.
“WeedOUT uses the natural reproduction system of the weed in order to block its spread. Notably, our solution is designed to be specific to the weed, as it targets the weed’s specific reproduction system,” Nili continues.
“Also, it would be significantly less prone to weed resistance development since it targets the intricate reproductive system versus the standard herbicides that usually target a single enzyme that the weed can bypass.”
Field trials and product development
WeedOUT’s founders have conducted initial experiments, demonstrating proof of concept, and have progressed to local field trials before scaling up efforts across the US. Trials covering cotton, soybean, and sugar beet fields are underway in collaboration with key opinion leaders in weed control.
WeedOUT is also advancing efforts to launch its inaugural product targeting the Palmer amaranth weed and is in the process of seeking marketing approval from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Additionally, the company is developing new formulations targeting different weed species.
“Integration of biological products alongside the use of synthetic products is necessary to provide a comprehensive, highly effective solution to accomplish sustainable agriculture and food security. Hence, integration of our product would present an important step in this direction,” concludes Nili.
By Sichong Wang