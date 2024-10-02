Webinar preview: Jungbunzlauer explores xanthan gum as key ingredient in gluten-free innovation
Xanthan gum is being highlighted by Jungbunzlauer as a key ingredient in gluten-free formulations, aiming to provide solutions that yield a high-quality, stable and palatable product.
As a binder and thickener, xanthan gum improves dough stability and extrudability, without impacting taste. Its shear-thinning properties make it particularly effective in enhancing the texture and consistency of gluten-free pasta.
Jungbunzlauer is currently focused on developing gluten-free pasta, addressing the key challenges in creating a product that maintains its shape during extrusion and cooking while providing a desirable mouthfeel.
In the company’s forthcoming webinar entitled “Enhancing gluten-free pasta: overcoming shape and texture challenges,” Olena Ursolov, senior applications technology project manager at Jungbunzlauer, will discuss practical applications and the role of xanthan gum.
The ingredient can be used to address the unique challenges posed by gluten-free formulations, aiming to provide solutions that yield a high-quality, stable and palatable product.
Popularizing the gluten-free trend
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Ursolov says the gluten-free trend continues to grow as people become more health-conscious and prioritize dietary preferences.
“For individuals with celiac disease, avoiding gluten is the only effective treatment. However, many without a medical diagnosis report symptoms like bloating and experiment with gluten-free diets to alleviate them. Others perceive gluten-free eating as a healthier option, even without specific health concerns. Media coverage and influencers promoting gluten-free diets have also played a significant role in popularizing the trend.”
In response, the food industry has expanded its gluten-free offerings, improving both the availability and taste of products, she notes. “This has made gluten-free diets more accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, consumers are increasingly mindful of the ingredients in their food and are seeking more ‘free-from’ options.”
Overcoming challenges
According to Ursolov, gluten-free dough can present several challenges, including reduced elasticity, a crumbly texture and poor shape retention. Additionally, gluten-free pasta can be delicate, often resulting in a mushy consistency and a tendency to stick together, she adds.
To target this, xanthan gum is being commonly used to mimic some of the properties of gluten.
“It can serve as a binder and thickener. Its shear-thinning characteristics enhance extrudability, making it an excellent gluten-free and vegan option,” explains Ursolov.
Moreover, sensory satisfaction significantly impacts how people engage with food and nutrition.
“When gluten-free pasta provides a good texture and a pleasant flavor profile, it not only meets the dietary needs of those with gluten sensitivities but also creates a satisfying meal for everyone.”
To learn more about gluten-free pasta trends and ingredient innovation in this space, you can register for Jungbunzlauer’s webinar here.
The webinar will be broadcast on October 17.