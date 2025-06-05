Webinar preview: dsm-firmenich addresses solutions designed to unlock nature’s color code
Achieving similar color hues, pH sensitivity, sedimentation, and separation are all key considerations when it comes to replacing artificial colors with natural alternatives, according to dsm-firmenich. Ahead of the company’s webinar scheduled to be broadcast on June 11, Food Ingredients First caught up with company experts, who will shed light on the color solutions that can help improve flavor interactions and labeling nuances in food and beverage formulations.
Dsm-firmenich’s range covers a broad range of colors from yellow, orange to red produced via sustainable technologies including fermentation-derived pigments. This ensure year-round availability, and color-matching expertise ensures visual consistency. Education and prototyping help brands transition smoothly, notes the ingredient supplier.
Commenting on dsm-firmenich’s carotenoid-based solutions, Sandro Tomita, global head colors, explains: “Solutions like our beta-carotene expertly tackle the challenge of creating vibrant, stable colors across diverse products such as beverages, dairy, bakery, and confectionery.”
“Drawing on decades of application expertise, we offer a broad color range — from bright yellows to rich reds — that mimics synthetic dyes without compromising natural integrity. These colors boast exceptional stability against pH changes, light exposure, and heat, eliminating issues like ringing or sedimentation. Available in versatile formats including powders, emulsions, and oily suspensions, they suit many product types without altering taste.”
Driving transition
Commenting on the primary factors driving North American food and beverage brands to transition from artificial dyes to nature-inspired colorants, Aaron Rokoszak, marketing manager for North America at dsm-firmenich, observes a growing consumer demand.
“In our Food Babe 2dsm-firmenich Taste Lounge 2025 Coloration Survey, 64% of US consumers avoid products that look artificial; 58% prefer brands that commit to removing artificial colors. Moreover, consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are label-savvy and seek natural, plant-based ingredients.”
He also suggests that regulatory pressures from the US FDA (e.g., Red No. 3) and state-level legislation (e.g., California, Arizona) accelerate reformulation.
“We’re also seeing an emotional and functional appeal to colors, as they signal health benefits (e.g., calm, energy, immunity) and influence emotional perception. Not only this, but social media influence has skyrocketed. Visually striking, natural colors drive engagement and trial on platforms like TikTok and Instagram,” he shares.
“To overcome formulation challenges with natural colorants — like pH sensitivity and possible flavor off-notes — manufacturers can adopt several effective strategies,” explains Tomita. “First, conducting matrix-specific testing is crucial, since ingredients behave differently in dairy than water-based products. Using emulsions helps improve color dispersion and stability, while flavor masking or pairing with complementary flavors can address any off-notes.”
He adds that collaborating closely with dsm-firmenich’s application labs “allows for tailored prototyping and expert guidance.”
“Furthermore, precision in formulation ensures issues like ringing, flocculation, or sedimentation are avoided, guaranteeing consistent, appealing products that consumers will love.”
Seeing clear
Meanwhile, Sherry Siteman, regulatory affairs at dsm-firmenich for North America, says transparency is the “currency of trust.” A clear label about “no artificial colors” outperforms substantial brand equity or ingredient recognition. However, consistency and intuitive color-flavor matching reinforce product legitimacy — natural shouldn’t mean unpredictable, she notes.
“The FDA’s ban on Red No. 3 and voluntary phase-out of other certified dyes (e.g., Yellow 5, Red 40) is reshaping the market, and regulatory shifts are creating a strategic opportunity for innovation and reformulation.”
“With increasing regulatory restrictions on artificial dyes — dsm-firmenich is fully prepared to guide manufacturers through a smooth transition to compliant, natural color solutions. We offer expert regulatory guidance and labeling support, alongside color-matching and prototyping services to ensure products look just right. Our global application labs including our innovation center in Princeton, the US, provide hands-on formulation assistance, while fermentation-based production secures a stable and sustainable supply.”
Additionally, Siteman notes that dsm-firmenich actively advocates for and innovates in approving new natural colors, keeping their partners ahead of the curve.
Looking to the future of natural coloration
Looking ahead, dsm-firmenich is pioneering exciting innovations in natural food and beverage coloration.
Tomita shares that soon, “we’ll see fermentation-derived betalains delivering vibrant, stable reds and purples, with more breakthroughs on the horizon.”
The company is expanding its focus into plant-based and functional foods, driven by sustainable production methods that minimize environmental impact. New pigment technologies will enhance color intensity and stability, while AI-driven color matching and consumer trend forecasting will empower brands to stay aligned with evolving tastes and preferences.
Readers can learn more about these topics and more during the forthcoming webinar, please feel free to register here.