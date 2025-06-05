A daily cup of beans found to lower heart risk and boost metabolic health
New research suggests that consuming a cup of beans daily could benefit heart and metabolic health. The researchers say this finding can be useful when creating dietary guidelines and supporting clinicians or public health programs targeting these health issues.
Over a 12-week study with 72 participants, people with prediabetes showed improved cholesterol levels when eating chickpeas and reduced inflammation when eating black beans. However, researchers saw no change in blood glucose levels.
The study concludes that eating a cup of beans is a cost-effective and simple way to reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
“Individuals with prediabetes often exhibit impaired lipid metabolism and chronic low-grade inflammation, both of which can contribute to the development of conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes,” says Morganne Smith, a doctoral candidate at Illinois Institute of Technology, US.
Study details
In the study, participants were in free-living conditions and were randomly assigned to eat either one cup of black beans, chickpeas, or rice (control).
Researchers monitored cholesterol, inflammation, blood sugar, and glucose tolerance from the start to the end of week six using blood samples taken at both the beginning and conclusion of the study.
The chickpea group’s total cholesterol significantly decreased from an average of 200.4 mg per deciliter at the beginning of the study to 185.8 mg per deciliter after 12 weeks.
The black bean group’s average level of pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 was 2.57 picograms per ml at baseline and significantly decreased to 1.88 picograms per ml after 12 weeks.
Lifestyle advice
The researchers note that black beans and chickpeas are common in diets. However, studies often overlook their impact on cholesterol and inflammation, markers for those at risk of chronic diseases.
This study is part of a larger project examining how black beans and chickpeas affect inflammation and insulin response through gut microbiome activity.
“Our study showed the benefits of consuming beans in adults with prediabetes, but they are a great option for everyone,” adds Smith.
The researchers advise using canned, dried, or frozen beans instead of less healthy options. However, they warn against added ingredients like salt or sugar.
“There are a lot of ways to incorporate beans into your regular diet as a cost-effective way to support overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases,” says Smith. “You can blend them to add some thickness to a soup base, add them as a salad topping, or pair them with other grains like rice or quinoa.”
He presented this research at the Nutrition 2025 (May 31–June 3) in Orlando, US, with Indika Edirisinghe, Ph.D., and Britt Burton-Freeman, Ph.D., from Illinois Institute of Technology.
Beans please
In other research updates, scientists found that chickpeas and lentils provide superior zinc and iron absorption compared to oats and wheat.
Meanwhile, a team of US-based food scientists is developing plant-based protein foods, such as chickpea tempeh, to counteract the negative effects of the Western diet.
Another study found that consuming more beans and legume pulses improves nutrient intake shortfalls and raises the quality of US diets.