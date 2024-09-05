Vacuum Barrier Corporation speeds up liquid nitrogen dosing in beverage applications
05 Sep 2024 --- Vacuum Barrier Corporation (VBC), a specialist in design, engineering and fabrication of liquid nitrogen dosing and piping systems, has developed an advanced dosing system that provides fast and precise delivery of low-pressure liquid nitrogen in beverage applications. The solution — Nitrodose G3 Servodoser — allows manufacturers to adapt to their production needs “without downtime.”
The equipment can adjust the flow rate of liquid nitrogen during discrete and continuous dispensing “without changing nozzles,” notes the company.
The main purpose of injecting liquid nitrogen into beverages is to enhance “structural integrity and durability” by adding rigidity to non-carbonated beverages in plastic bottles or aluminum cans. It also ensures lightweight packaging and displaces oxygen to extend shelf life.
“The seamlessly integrated system can handle up to 2,000 containers per minute while offering exemplary dosing control.”
The company will showcase the “high-speed liquid nitrogen dosing system” at Pack Expo, from November 3-6 in Chicago, US.
Speed and flexibility
The Nitrodose G3 Servodoser consists of a seven-inch color touchscreen for “intuitive operation,” and can deliver dosing durations as quickly as 4 milliseconds and offers an accuracy of approximately +/-1% of dose weight.
The system also includes an “automatic cover” that prevents moisture seeping into the dosing head during the process, eliminating potential freeze-ups. This offers Clean in Place protection.
Additionally, the company claims the nozzle can withstand high-pressure washdowns or harsh chemical cleanups.
“The Nitrodose G3 Servodoser represents a significant advancement in liquid nitrogen dosing technology,” says Jim Fallon, international sales manager at VBC.
“This system not only meets the high demands of beverage production but also offers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency.”
Overcoming supply chain disruptions
VBC’s G3 line of liquid nitrogen dosing was developed after some design changes, to make the manufacturing process faster and more resilient to supply chain disruption while still maintaining durability, according to the company.
Its new features include turning dosing on or off remotely, initiating a nitrogen gas purge from the human-machine interface and optional overflow detection.
“The dose resolution has improved from milliseconds to microseconds. Our Servodoser G3 is equipped with an adjustable flow rate for discrete dosing and steady stream operations, allowing for quick container adjustments with ease.”