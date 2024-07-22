US restaurant chains fail to offer sustainable plant-based options, flags report
22 Jul 2024 --- World Animal Protection has released a report assessing 25 US-based restaurant chains across multiple food and beverage categories on their inclusion of plant-based product offerings and initiatives toward cutting down on animal-based foods in their businesses.
The findings highlight an “alarming” lack of “plant-based by default” options, which the organization defines as a practice of presenting plant-based dishes as the primary option, with animal-based products offered as alternatives.
The scorecard also reveals that many popular restaurants demonstrate “zero meaningful commitments” to address menus that use many resources, with most chains receiving low grades.
The food categories examined include burgers, chicken, sandwiches, coffee/beverage and Latin/Mexican-inspired with restaurants such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, KFC, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Chipotle and Taco Bell, among those evaluated.
Annette Manusevich, farming campaign manager at World Animal Protection, US, states: “Despite the urgent need to shift to more plant-based diets and the growing consumer demand for ethical and environmentally friendly food choices, most leading chains like Taco Bell and McDonald’s are failing to make the grade.”
“Chain restaurants play a pivotal role in the daily food decisions of many American families. Establishing and promoting innovative plant-based by default menus is critical for shifting our food system away from the destruction and suffering inherent in factory farming and moving us toward a more sustainable future.”
Room for progress
According to the report, Burger King is the only burger chain making progress with offering a more diversified protein menu with options like the Impossible Whopper, which the fast-food giant has continuously promoted, showing a commitment to keep it on its menu.
On the other hand, restaurants such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sonic Drive-In and Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. show “little to no progress” in catering to plant-based customers or strengthening commitment to meat reduction, receiving an “F grade” (very poor progress) from World Animal Protection.
The organization maintains that while Burger King stands out among its competitors, much room remains for progress in the burger restaurant sector in increasing plant-based options and reducing meat usage in its food offerings.
The scorecard reveals that all chicken-serving restaurants have made “very poor progress” in promoting vegan or vegetarian options or committing to meat reduction. The global advocacy organization highlights this lack of sustainability as a “clear opportunity” for F&B giants to align with changing consumer preferences, prioritizing wellness and products with a reduced environmental footprint.
Among key coffee players, Peet’s records as the highest-ranking company across all sectors in the assessment as it demonstrates “significant progress compared to its peers” for offering plant-based food and drink options.
Dunkin’ and Dutch Bros, on the other hand, received an “F” from the organization due to their “failure” to integrate policies that push for plant-based consumption.
The way ahead
The report notes that many restaurants have conducted trials of plant-based food products, later discontinuing them. This lack of investment, the organization notes, is counter-productive to “a humane and sustainable food system” due to its contribution to animal cruelty, environmental damage and public health hazards.
World Animal Protection calls upon the F&B sector to catalyze the switch to a plant-based and lab-grown food system, which is gentler on the planet’s resources and can feed the growing global population.