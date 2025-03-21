Unilever to sell Vegetarian Butcher brand to Vivera
Unilever is selling its Vegetarian Butcher brand to Dutch plant-based foods company Vivera.
The brand was bought by Unilever in 2018 by founder Jaap Korteweg and has since then delivered strong double-digit growth on average, expanding to a presence in more than 55 markets worldwide - both in retail and in foodservice.
Unilever aims to “sharpen its portfolio for long-term growth and scalability, focusing on fewer, bigger brands.” The company also says The Vegetarian Butcher’s chilled and frozen products require distinct supply chains and sourcing models, making them less scalable within the broader Unilever Foods portfolio.
“The unique set of technological and R&D capabilities that drive the remarkable innovations of The Vegetarian Butcher differs significantly from the requirements of the wider Unilever portfolio. This divergence makes a sale of the brand the best option for both Unilever and The Vegetarian Butcher,” reads a company announcement.
Last December, Unilever announced it would sell US$1 billion worth of Dutch food brands, including Unox, Conimex, and The Vegetarian Butcher.
Heiko Schipper, president of Unilever Foods, says: “Since the acquisition, The Vegetarian Butcher has delivered significant growth and launched many extraordinary products. The creative, impactful communication campaigns have fostered genuine love for the brand among consumers. These efforts have not only driven the success of the brand, but also reinforced the Unilever commitment to plant-based foods and breakthrough innovation.”
“I believe that The Vegetarian Butcher is poised for even greater success in the next phase of its journey under new ownership that is dedicated to plant-based meat replacements. This focused expertise will support the brand in its ambitious goal to become the Biggest Butcher of the World.”
Rutger Rozendaal, CEO of The Vegetarian Butcher: “We are very excited for The Vegetarian Butcher to be joining forces with Vivera, as it will bring the opportunity to combine our strengths and deliver even greater value to our partners and our consumers.”
Willem van Weede, CEO of Vivera: “The impressive and relentless dedication of the people of The Vegetarian Butcher has brought the vision of Jaap Korteweg to life on an unprecedented scale and ‘sacrificing nothing.’ Vivera is proud to unite with like-minded believers and experts of plant-based products with the same big ambition toward a better and much more plant-based food chain. We look forward to accelerating this important transition together, leveraging the complementary competencies of both our companies.’
The binding offer is subject to closing conditions, regulatory requirements, and consultation processes. Completion is expected by Q3 2025.