Ulrick & Short launches stabilizing starches for texture and clean label appeal
Ingredient supplier Ulrick & Short is expanding its clean label portfolio with the launch of synergie A, a range of starches designed to thicken and stabilize food products while simplifying ingredient lists.
Synergie A taps the growing consumer demand for natural and minimally processed foods, allowing manufacturers to maintain texture properties without relying on complex ingredients.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that nearly one in two consumers globally bought more fresh, unprocessed foods in 2024. In the same year, some 30% of global F&B launches carried a clean label claim, signaling a broader industry shift toward the movement.
According to Ulrick & Short, the starches provide stability across various industrial processes and applications, including in soups, sauces, fillings, and ready meals, where slow thickening and viscosity building are crucial for getting the texture right.
The range includes four high-stability maize starches in cook-up, cold water swelling, and agglomerated formats. The company highlights that these are formulated to withstand high shear, extreme temperatures, pH fluctuations, and pressure, making them suitable for various manufacturing conditions.
“The uniquely designed clean label treatment enhances the native starch structure, improving the granular stability and allowing the starch to create and maintain viscosity during extensive periods of cooking,” says Kate Lefroy, product innovation scientist at Ulrick & Short.
“Food manufacturers can reduce or eliminate their reliance on chemically modified starches, opting for a highly functional, clean label option, without compromising on stability or texture. Consumers can feel empowered to choose food products offering clean and friendly label declarations.”