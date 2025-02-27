UK’s seasonal farm worker scheme extended five years in a bid to appease farmers
The country’s National Farmers Union (NFU) has been pushing for an extension to the Seasonal Worker Scheme (SWS) for many months to help stave off labor shortages on UK farms. The government has responded with an extension to the scheme, which allows foreign farm workers to enter the country to help harvest fruit and vegetables.
During the NFU’s conference earlier this week, the secretary of state for environment, food, and rural affairs, Steve Reed, announced the five-year extension of the initiative, which the union says is crucial to overcoming labor shortages within Britain’s farming landscape.
The UK’s fruit and vegetable sector has historically hired people from overseas to work seasonally. When the UK was part of the EU, Britain’s farming industry was reliant on workers from all over Europe to work during fruit and vegetable harvesting seasons.
But Brexit put an end to this, and farms across the UK struggled to hire people to pick fresh produce, a job seemingly rejected by the British people. This prompted a backlash by the UK farming industry, which said not allowing EU workers into Britain would be devastating for farms.
Shortly after Brexit came into force, there were reports of fresh produce rotting and going to waste because there were so few people to harvest crops.
Relief for farmers
The NFU and other agri-food stakeholders repeatedly raised concerns with the UK government. However, the SWS took months to implement. It did, though, provide the relief needed by allowing EU workers to apply for a temporary visa to work for short periods of time and then return to their countries.
The scheme was due to end in 2021, but the NFU pushed for a three-year extension to 2024. And now, it has been extended again.
However, there are some conditions attached. Only 45,000-55,000 workers can stay for six months and cannot bring relatives with them. They are also not allowed to access public funds while working in the UK.
Tuesday’s announcement closely follows a previous government decision to change the terms of the inheritance tax arrangements for farms, which angered farmers around England. Under new proposals, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million (US$1.3 million) will be liable to the tax at 20%. They were previously exempt.
NFU president Tom Bradshaw welcomes the extension, stressing that it will help safeguard the future of UK food production.
“It is encouraging that the government recognizes the importance of seasonal labor, and we welcome the commitment to explore options to support the sector, including innovation, agri-technology, and local workforce opportunities. It will be crucial to ensure the scheme remains accessible and effective for growers who rely on it.”
“However, we need certainty on the visa numbers for the full five years and a commitment that any decision on the numbers will be evidence-based and done with sufficient notice. A stable and secure workforce is vital to maintaining the success of the UK’s horticulture sector and ensuring continued food production.”
Other policies and plans
In addition to the seasonal farm workers scheme extension, Reed laid out other policies and plans addressing challenges in British agriculture and geared toward boosting profits for struggling farmers.
Reed also announced a £110 million (US$150 million) investment in the UK’s agri-technology sector. Farmers can apply for grants to buy equipment such as electric weeders.
A £200 million (US$254 million) National Biosecurity Centre to combat plant and animal diseases is also planned.
“My focus is on ensuring farming becomes more profitable because that’s how we make your businesses viable for the future. And that’s how we ensure the long-term food security this country needs,” says Reed.
Regarding the grants, the NFU said they will help farmers invest in their businesses to increase productivity, improve animal health and welfare, and deliver for the environment.