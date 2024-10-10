UK resumes poultry exports to South Africa as bird-flu associated ban lifts
The UK has regained poultry market access in South Africa, following an eight-year restriction on British imports. The ban stemmed from previous avian influenza outbreaks in the region, which the UK declared itself free from in March.
The move is expected to bring up to £160 million (US$209 million) to the UK poultry industry over the next five years.
The UK government believes the removal of the restrictions will benefit South African consumers by allowing them access to “high-quality and securely supplied poultry meat” and strengthening the trading relationship between the two countries.
“This deal not only opens new opportunities for UK poultry traders, but grants a new avenue through which to grow the UK economy,” says Daniel Zeichner, minister for Food Security.
“We’re one step further on our journey to securing better trade deals for UK farmers, improving industry resilience and kickstarting our food exports.”
Zeichner met South African deputy ministers Rosemary Capa (Agriculture) and Andrew Whitfield (Trade) last week to finalize the deal.
A vital market
South Africa is an important market for UK poultry, with such exports costing over £37 million (US$48.3 million) to South Africa in 2016, according to the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
Katie Doherty, CEO of the International Meat Trade Association, agrees: “The reopening of South Africa for UK poultry meat exports is fantastic news for UK producers and exporters — prior to the ban, it was a vital market for UK exporters.”
Notably, South Africa has remained free of the bird flu in commercial farming this year, leading to a full recovery for chicken production even as eggs remain affected, according to a report by Rabobank.
For Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, the resumption of British poultry’s trade with South Africa exemplifies how governments and industries can work together to overcome technical trade barriers.
The removal of the ban has unlocked access to “what was once one of our biggest markets,” he adds.
“Defra will work closely with UK poultry producers and traders, as well as relevant industry bodies, to ensure the smooth export of their goods to South Africa,” reads a statement from the government.
Driving economic growth
The UK’s relationships with markets around the world would underpin economic growth in the country, notes Griffiths.
“Providing half the meat the nation eats every year, plus the breeding stock of 70% of all poultry consumed globally, British Poultry Council members actively contribute to both domestic and global food security.”
In August, the UK eased rules for egg producers and packers to combat bird flu-induced costs. The producers no longer need to change egg packaging labels during avian influenza outbreaks.