UK Government announces deal to restore farmer confidence and boost food security
02 Aug 2024 --- The UK government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has unveiled a plan for farmers to stabilize the farming sector and strengthen food security in the region. The announcement comes amid new data showing dwindling confidence among farmers about their future in agriculture.
Extreme weather conditions like flooding and a sudden spike in energy costs have severely impacted UK farmers. Moreover, damaging trade deals have contributed to the negative trend.
Defra data indicates that 25% of those who are not optimistic about farming plan to reduce operations and 14% to exit the sector in the next three to five years.
Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed acknowledges that confidence in the sector is “extremely low.”
“The new government will restore stability and confidence in the sector by introducing a new deal for farmers to boost rural economic growth and strengthen food security alongside nature’s recovery.”
“We will protect farmers from being undercut in trade deals, make the supply chain work more fairly, prevent shock rises in bills by switching on Great British Energy, better protect them from flooding through a new Flood Resilience Taskforce and use the Government’s own purchasing power to back British produce.”
Improving rural economy
The new deal aims to bolster rural economic growth by increasing the reach of existing environmental land management schemes to cover small, grassland, upland and tenanted farms. This can help improve stability and equitably recover nature.
The UK government seeks a new veterinary agreement with the EU to reduce red tape at the borders and boost the movement of British exports.
The plan extends support for domestic produce using the government’s purchasing power to protect farmers from low welfare and low thresholds in business deals.
This is significant as the recent Farmer Opinion Tracker for England data suggests that unfavorable trade was a factor for 29% of the farmers who changed their business from April to June this year.
Additionally, there are plans to create a new flood resilience task force to ensure better natural flood management and protection of local assets, along with establishing flood defenses and schemes.
Defra will also set up a new British Infrastructure Council to increase private investment in rural areas, including internet access. A new land-use framework will help achieve a balance between long-term food security and nature recovery.
“The work of change has now begun,” says Reed.
Meanwhile, the UK government seeks to negotiate a new agreement with the EU to ease trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This would allow retail agri-food goods, plants, seeds, potatoes and other items to be traded across the UK and EU borders, removing border checks implemented under Brexit.