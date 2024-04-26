UK DRS officially delayed to October 2027, glass remains an “outstanding issue”
26 Apr 2024 --- The UK has announced October 2027 as the new launch date for its Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), putting an end to months of speculation. The scheme will encompass PET bottles, steel and aluminum cans but exclude glass bottles.
Defra minister Robbie Moore says “there is an outstanding issue regarding the scope of materials in DRS.” While England, Northern Ireland and Scotland have agreed to exclude glass at the scheme’s launch, the Welsh government has opted for a different stance by including glass.
Glass beverage containers in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will not fall under the Welsh DRS. Moore says it remains his view that including glass in any UK DRS will create “undue complexity” for the drinks industry and it increases storage and handling costs for retailers.
“We will continue our conversations with the Welsh Government, but if their position does not change, we will reiterate the duty to protect the UK’s internal market and facilitate free trade within the UK so businesses can continue trading unhindered across the UK and ensure better prices and choice for consumers, particularly in the context of the current cost-of-living pressures.”
“There are no plans to exclude any DRS from the UK Internal Market Act 2020 (UKIM) now that there is maximum possible alignment and interoperability across the UK to protect businesses and consumers. However, any application for an exclusion would be considered on the evidence presented,” writes Moore.
The policy paper published yesterday delineates the scope of the DRS from 150 mL to 3 L, with containers outside this range falling under extended producer responsibility (EPR). This aligns with the Republic of Ireland’s DRS, enhancing compatibility across the UK and Ireland.
Glass drink containers will also be in scope of the EPR and producers will be charged fees for its management once it becomes waste, from April 2025.
Proposed timeline
The DRS will be implemented in three phases leading up to its launch in October 2027. Phase 1 involves regulation and the appointment of a Deposit Management Organisation (DMO) by Spring 2025.
Subsequently, in the next phase over the following year, the DMO will establish itself in areas including funding, logistics and operational design.
Phase 3, from Spring 2026 to Autumn 2027, mandates businesses to make necessary DRS adjustments. This final phase will include the DMO establishing collection infrastructure, retailers installing reverse vending machines at return point locations, developing labeling and artwork, system-wide testing and readiness support and consumer engagement campaigns.
Circularity improvements
Karen Betts, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation, hails the DRS announcement as a positive step toward a circular economy but emphasizes the need for consistency and collaboration across the UK.
“It’s critical that the UK’s governments now work closely together to ensure the scheme is easy to use and understand, operating under the same rules and with the same labels across the four nations. A consistent, UK-wide approach is the best way to ensure value for money and to drive up the UK’s disappointing recycling rates.”
Meanwhile, Carol Robert, chief operating officer at Suntory Beverage & Food, says: “The rest of Europe has moved with the times to create a circular economy for drinks containers, so it’s only right that the stopwatch starts again in the UK’s race to build an effective DRS.”
“Along with long-term benefits such as reduced litter and increased recycling rates, a DRS is also a critical step for businesses and the UK to achieve net zero. We’ve seen a positive start for Ireland’s DRS, and it is now essential that we work on an interoperable UK-wide approach with detailed, prescriptive and consistent DRS regulations.”
Furthermore, according to Gemma Morgan, category director of beverages at Danone UK & Ireland, a DRS could help keep plastic out of nature, increase recycling rates and achieve circularity targets.
“It is currently challenging to get the quality and quantity of recycled material we need here in the UK, and we believe a DRS would significantly improve this. Danone UK & Ireland is ready to work with industry and government to achieve a unified scheme that can be implemented to the new timeline and prevent any further delays,” says Morgan.
Industry engagement
Previously speaking to Packaging Insights, Nadiya Catel-Arutyunova, sustainability policy advisor at the British Retail Consortium, said a 2027 start date will only be feasible if the government engages with the industry, ensures all details are fully ironed out and aligns it across the devolved nations.
Minister Moore notes that launching a DRS in October 2025, as previously planned, was a “stretching target date.”
“Following extensive engagement with the industry, which will be responsible for delivering the DRS, and a review of international approaches to DRS implementation, additional time will be needed to roll out the schemes efficiently and effectively across the UK.”
“With the agreement of ministerial colleagues across the devolved administrations, the DRS will go live in October 2027.”
By Radhika Sikaria