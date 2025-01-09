UK food labeling falls short on sustainability claims amid greenwashing risks, warns NSF survey
Over three-quarters of adult consumers in the UK read labels before purchasing food, and almost half of them pay more attention to on-pack information than five years ago, according to a survey conducted by NSF (formerly National Sanitation Foundation). Industry experts believe it’s time manufacturers prioritized clear, comprehensive labeling.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Katie Glover, EMEA manager for Regulatory Affairs and Trading Law at NSF, to unpack the findings and their potential impact on the F&B sector.
“As the UK and other countries grapple with a growing obesity crisis and increasing environmental concerns, clear, comprehensive food labeling is not just a nice-to-have — it’s a public health imperative.”
NSF’s research shows that consumer engagement is particularly growing among people aged 18-34, with 82% keen on food labels.
“We have seen a growing consumer interest in the story behind their food. People, especially those aged 18-34, want to know not just nutritional facts but also about farming practices, animal welfare and detailed processing information,” says Glover.
These trends can shape product development in the UK food industry as “for food brands to remain relevant, the next generation of labels must tell the bigger picture.”
Plant-based and allergen labeling
The data reveals that most consumers (70%) increasingly prioritize comprehensive information processing.
“This demand could drive food production and packaging innovations to highlight healthier, more sustainable processes,” reveals Glover.
Additionally, over 65% find detailed allergen information to be the most valuable additions to food labels, which, she says, could influence product formulations to respond to allergen-free markets.
At the same time, the rise of plant-based and free-from products could make way for more stringent labeling laws.
“These include declaring potential cross-contamination risks in manufacturing processes, addressing the complexities introduced by diverse product ranges sharing production facilities.”
“This is especially crucial given the proliferation of novel ingredients and increasing technological advancements in the plant-based and ‘free-from’ space.”
Curbing greenwashing
With sustainability being a big buyer purchase driver, the survey notes that only 29% of UK adults believe that current food labels sufficiently address sustainability issues, flagging a “stark disparity” between consumer expectations and current labeling practices.
Glover says this is not surprising, given the lack of regulations.
“This gap will hopefully be closed within the next five years when new regulations come into force. However, for these regulations to be effective and to avoid further mistrust and misunderstanding of sustainable labeling, they must be standardized, and claims must be based on widely recognized scientific evidence.”
“[These regulations should] ensure brands include the reporting of greenhouse gas offsets in transparent ways and specify whether a claim concerns the whole or part of a product to avoid any ambiguity or risks of greenwashing.”
“Additionally, providing QR codes linking to detailed sustainability information can cater to consumers seeking more in-depth knowledge. Contextualizing these metrics with industry averages or sustainability targets can also aid in better understanding.”
According to Glover, these steps can help the food industry move toward greater environmental responsibility and empower consumers.
Interpretation challenges and generational gaps
Despite their interest in labeling practices, over a third of Brits reveal they struggle to interpret food labels.
Glover says brands can simplify complex information, such as nutritional values and sustainability claims, by implementing a tiered information system that prominently displays key text.
“Presenting nutritional data about serving sizes that are more likely to be used for general consumers can offer valuable context. For example, some products with smaller serving sizes allow consumers to perceive that the product is healthier than one with a larger serving size. Presenting nutritional data about recommended daily intakes, beyond calories alone or industry averages, can be useful.”
“Visual aids such as intuitive icons, color-coding and infographics can significantly enhance the representation of nutritional content and sustainability metrics. Adopting standardized formats across products can improve familiarity and ease of comparison for consumers.”
Trust remains crucial, as there is a generational divide in consumer confidence in health claims. Over 60% of 18-34-year-olds find such information reliable, compared to only 25% of those over 55.
Glover predicts that F&B brands prioritizing transparent labeling will likely see increased customer loyalty in the long run.
“Transparency in testing methodologies to substantiate health claims can build trust through openness. Utilizing independent certification bodies to validate health claims can significantly enhance credibility, especially among more skeptical older demographics.”
Better health outcomes
While comprehension challenges exist, 32% of UK shoppers said they would spend more on products with detailed and transparent labeling, with an average premium of 9-12%.
This is important given that diet-related risks remain one of the UK’s most pertinent health challenges, being the second biggest contributor to years of life lost in the country.
According to the certification body, clear labeling presents a “win-win” situation for F&B businesses and consumers.
“This not only contributes to better public health outcomes but also fosters a more sustainable food system and builds greater trust between food manufacturers and the British public,” Glover concludes.