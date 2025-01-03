Trustwell simplifies supply chain management with AI-based food safety softwares
US-based Trustwell has upgraded its FoodLogiQ platform by launching two food safety solutions to streamline food supply chain management. The tools — the FoodLogiQ Product Management solution and Embedded Analytics — improve food product specification, provide AI-driven real-time analytics and enhance traceability. They also minimize risks during audits.
The FoodLogiQ platform is a food industry software suite offering compliance, quality management, traceability and recall and the new additions enhance its “already robust suite of tools” for food safety and compliance. The tool also helps manufacturers manage collaborative supplier relationships and ensure transparency across the supply chain.
“These new tools are designed to solve some of the most persistent challenges in food supply chain management,” says Katy Jones, CEO of Trustwell.
“By streamlining workflows and delivering powerful data insights, we’re giving our customers what they need to stay agile and competitive.”
Bridging development and production
FoodLogiQ Product Management is supported by the Oregon-based firm’s flagship labeling software Genesis Foods, which it says provides users access to the “gold standard in recipe formulation.”
The tool links the product development and production teams in the food industry by providing a “centralized repository” for all product specifications and automating error prone manual workflows, notes the company. It also ensures accuracy and safeguards compliance.
The tool helps manufacturers align the legal, compliance and food safety teams and assign specifications to one or multiple facilities. It provides real-time responses and decision tracking against the master specification as well.
By integrating the Genesis Foods software, the tool instantly adds up-to-date ingredient and allergen statements to product specifications, reducing the risk of data-entry errors.
Enhancing basic data reporting
The Embedded Analytics tool helps food industry leaders go beyond basic reporting for “true data-driven decision-making and strategy,” underscores Truswell.
It includes multi-object dashboards, advanced visualization options and AI-driven search for an “intuitive, approachable” user experience that, the company says, does not sacrifice powerful data exploration or operational agility.
The software also contains an “Explain Visualization” feature, which allows manufacturers to get a concise explanation of data visualizations in human-readable language to simplify complex charts and graphs.
Food and supplement manufacturers, retail grocers, restaurant chains and more than 2,500 food companies globally use the Trustwell software to ensure compliance and quality in the food industry.