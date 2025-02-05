US foodservice brand eliminates seed oils to tackle health and environmental concerns
US-based True Food Kitchen has transitioned its kitchens and entire menu to “100% seed oil-free” to promote conscious ingredient sourcing and bold, vibrant flavor. It now “exclusively” uses heart-healthy avocado and olive oils in its preparations.
Seed oils — such as canola oil, sunflower oil, and peanut oil — are plant-based cooking oils that undergo chemical processing, such as bleaching, refining and heating. They are used in cooking and frying and enhance texture and shelf life in bakery products, and are also a key ingredient in packaged snacks, fast food, and dairy alternatives.
Daniella Voysey Olson, chief growth officer, tells Food Ingredients First that eliminating industrial seed oils was a natural step in True Food Kitchen’s commitment to healthy dining and in line with the ingredient standards they have been implementing for nearly 20 years.
“Seed oils such as canola, soybean, and sunflower are often highly processed and contain unhealthy omega-6 fatty acids linked to inflammation. By exclusively using heart-healthy avocado and olive oils, we ensure that every dish aligns with our guests’ wellness goals without sacrificing flavor.”
“This initiative was a multi-year undertaking that required rigorous sourcing, innovation, and collaboration with our culinary team and suppliers.”
The restaurant and lifestyle brand claims it is now one of the first national restaurant brands to go entirely seed oil-free across all its 46 locations in 18 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Overcoming “hidden” seed oil challenges
The brand ditched seed oils from 98% of its menu in 2022 and committed to cooking with only avocado and olive oils. This step, while challenging, was “relatively straightforward at the recipe level,” Olson notes. However, the team had to tackle obstacles in supply chain logistics, recipe changes, and price volatility.
“The complete elimination of seed oils across our entire ingredient list was a far more meticulous process. Even we were surprised by how difficult it was to find certain common ingredients, like dried cranberries, without seed oils, reinforcing our commitment to doing things the right way — even when it meant creating solutions ourselves.”
“One of the biggest surprises was how many everyday ingredients contained hidden seed oils — even unexpected ones like dried cranberries or avocado mayo. Finding seed oil-free alternatives was often impossible, so we had to rethink sourcing and swap ingredients.”
To overcome ingredient sourcing challenges, Olson tells us the team started preparing avocado mayo and harissa “in-house” to maintain its ingredient standards. It also partnered with farmers to grow organic fresno peppers when faced with availability issues and worked with its “trusted bakeries to create new seed oil-free flatbread and buns.”
Fostering better health and sustainable practices
The consumption of seed oils has been debated among experts due to its associated health and environmental impacts.
While some critics argue that consuming high amounts of omega-6 fatty acids from seed oils may promote inflammation, potentially leading to chronic diseases, a Harvard professor of nutrition quoted in Consumer Reports says “scientific evidence does not support these claims.”
The report says that cold-pressed oils, made without heat or chemicals, and expeller-pressed oils (made without chemicals) could be alternatives but “come with a heftier price tag.”
For Olson, such oils are especially harmful when heated and may promote inflammation and increase free radicals in the body. Meanwhile, oils like olive and avocado are “more stable at high temperatures, rich in heart-healthy fats, and offer more nutritional benefits.”
“Seed oils often require heavy processing and support monoculture farming, which harms soil and biodiversity. Instead, we partner with responsible avocado and olive oil producers who use regenerative practices for a more sustainable, transparent food system,’ she continues.
Experts agree that common extraction methods, such as expeller pressing and solvent extraction, used during seed oil processing have associated environmental concerns.
Additionally, using fertilizers and pesticides in seed oil cultivation may result in runoff, contaminating water bodies and harming aquatic ecosystems.
Prioritizing transparency
Olson says the response from transitioning away from seed oils in True Food Kitchen’s menus in 2022 has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“Like us, our guests prioritize transparency at the ingredient level and are excited to dine without compromising their goals. We’re hearing from many other brands that are looking to create and scale similar changes – we’re eager to share our learnings and help inspire broader industry shifts toward cleaner, more health-conscious consumption.”
To advance its health-conscious dining goals, the brand is continuously innovating its menu and partnering with sustainable and responsible suppliers. It is collaborating with health brand AG1 to formulate beverages with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, superfoods, and whole-food ingredients.
“From January until March, we are featuring two powerhouse drinks in collaboration with AG1; AG1 on the Rocks and Hangover Rx: Powered by AG1. AG1 on the Rocks is the classic nutrient-dense mixture of AG1 and water.”
“Hangover Rx: Powered by AG1 is True Food Kitchen’s signature refresher with pineapple, orange, coconut water, aloe vera, and sea moss boosted with AG1 for an extra-hydrating nutrient-packed drink,” she concludes.