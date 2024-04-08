The future of nutrition: Beneo’s innovative prebiotic fibers set to revolutionize gut-health
08 Apr 2024 --- Suppliers and researchers are touting the benefits of prebiotics for digestive health, as well as their ability to modulate gut-axes. Within the fiber and gut-health space, new research reveals that chicory root fibers are emerging as hero ingredients. In this first of our two-part interview, we sit down with Beneo to discuss the health benefits of prebiotic chicory root fiber offerings.
“Research on prebiotics has expanded significantly in recent years, providing new insights and further substantiation on their diverse effects on gut health and overall well-being,” Dr. Stephan Theis, head of nutrition science and communication at Beneo, tells Nutrition Insight. “Systematic reviews and meta-analyses summarizing data from several different randomized controlled trials lead to the strongest available evidence.”
“This has been published for chicory root fiber and the prebiotic effect by Nagy et al, in 2022, demonstrating that chicory root fiber intake — starting at 3 g per day — promotes significant growth of Bifidobacteria in the gut microbiome in all age groups and improves bowel function parameters. Hence, scientific evidence became even more robust for inulin and oligofructose from chicory roots, while other potential prebiotic candidates are still lacking scientific evidence.”
Innova Market Insights’ data suggests that supplements led in fiber ingredient launches with a focus on immune and digestive health from October 2022 to September 2023. Moreover, between October 2018 and September 2023, sports nutrition and supplement product launches featuring prebiotic ingredients saw a 2% annual growth rate, with Europe accounting for nearly half and inulin being the predominant prebiotic ingredient.
Gut axes modulation
Chicory root fibers have been studied in prebiotic research for more than 25 years and the wealth of scientific data on their health benefits, including digestive health, is unique.
“Scientific research has established a range of health benefits provided by prebiotic chicory root fibers that go beyond the gut,” Theis underscores. “These include blood sugar management, immune health, weight management and calcium absorption for bone health.”
“With the prebiotic concept established in research, science is increasingly looking into the links between supporting the gut microbiota and other aspects of health. For instance, there is a growing body of scientific research into the gut-brain axis and the gut microbiota’s possible role in memory, learning, anxiety, stress, neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders.”
Theis highlights that scientific attention has turned to using the microbiota as a potential target for nutritional and therapeutic interventions aimed at enhancing brain health and overall well-being. However, he notes that while pre-clinical studies have shown promise, there is a notable lack of well-conducted clinical trials in this area.
“A new study by Jackson et al, published in 2023, starts to fill this research void,” he explains. “It demonstrates that the intake of oligofructose alone or in combination with the human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) 2’fucosyllactose promotes a significant increase in beneficial microbes in the gut.”
Theis points out that along with this selective microbiota modulation, the study demonstrated significant mood improvement, including reduced depression and anxiety, enhanced positive feelings, decreased negative emotions and a better cortisol awakening response.
Application versatility
Another recent study by Jackson et al, published in 2023, conducted by researchers from The Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Reading (UK), in collaboration with the BENEO-Institute, revealed that Beneo’s Orafti Inulin chicory root fiber boosts healthy Bifidobacteria populations in the gut regardless of its form of application.
The results highlight inulin’s role in supporting gut health and microbiota balance, “no matter which food application and food matrix they are used in.”
“This is good news for producers who want to bring the bifidogenic effect and gut health benefits of chicory root fiber to market in a wide variety of food and nutrition products — especially when we know that three in four consumers who buy prebiotics say that product efficacy is a key purchasing factor,” Theis emphasizes. “Beneo’s prebiotic chicory root fibers, Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose, can be used in a wide range of applications such as bakery, cereals, dairy and confectionery, as well as frozen desserts, soups, sauces and even baby food, according to national legislations.”
“The BENEO-Technology Center has developed a range of recipes using Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose in different applications. Examples include breakfast cookies with Orafti Inulin that promote digestive well-being, a 30% reduced sugar cereal bar using Orafti Oligofructose and a 30% reduced fat ice cream with Orafti Inulin, as well as a vegan cheesecake with Orafti Inulin.”
Functional fusions
Beneo also spotlights that Orafti Inulin and Oligofructose are natural, soluble dietary fibers that offer a dual advantage of fiber enrichment and sugar reduction, delivering half the calories of sugar along with the full nutritional benefits of fiber. These ingredients provide significant technological benefits to food manufacturers, allowing for innovative product development.
“While both ingredients allow for partial sugar replacement in formulations, Orafti Oligofructose is applied when high solubility levels and a natural sweetness are required and with its fat-mimicking properties, Orafti Inulin is a preferred solution for fat reduction and improving texture and mouthfeel,” Theis reveals. “This improves the nutritional profile of the product, without any major changes to its texture or taste.”
“Available in a range of formats, including liquids and powders, these prebiotic fibers enable food manufacturers to produce reduced fat and reduced sugar versions of traditionally indulgent food products such as cookies, cake, ice cream, yogurt, dairy drinks or smoothies, while promoting positive gut health and keeping the impact on blood glucose levels to a minimum,” he concludes.
By William Bradford Nichols