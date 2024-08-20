Tesco adopts welfare policy to tackle crustacean cruelty in supply chains
20 Aug 2024 --- UK retailer Tesco has published a decapod crustacean welfare policy in response to growing consumer demands that businesses commit to better animal treatment across the supply chain.
The supermarket giant has created the policies with support from the Aquatic Life Institute, an aquatic animal advocacy organization. The deadlines vary for each target, but commitments include ceasing the sale of live decapod crustaceans online and in stores.
The retailer has also set a target to electrically stun 100% of its farmed Penaeus vannamei shrimp by 2026 and is considering the practicalities of the move across black tiger shrimp (P Monodon) supply chains.
“We are committed to continuous improvement in animal welfare within our markets and supply chains. As well as our market-leading ‘Tesco Welfare Approved’ audit program, we wanted to further stipulate our minimum welfare requirements for farmed decapods,” says Ben Lambden, Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture manager at Tesco.
“We hope that in doing so, we can play our part in the continued improvement and development of these crucial supply chains.”
Animal welfare in supply chains
Tesco says it has “continued support” from its supplier partners, with 100% of them required to comply with recognized farm assurance schemes (certifiers), such as ASC, Global GAP or BAP 4. All of Tesco’s suppliers have committed to achieving a Forage Fish/Oil Dependency Ratio (a metric for the amount of fishmeal and fish oil in feed) of <1 by 2030.
In addition, all shrimp broodfish used to generate the post-larvae for Tesco will be 100% ablation-free by 2026 for Penaeus vannamei and 2027 for P Monodon.
The policy framework is part of ALI’s Corporate Initiative, launched in 2023, to support large-scale buyers in adopting animal welfare practices in the procurement stage.
Other major UK retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have followed suit to gradually progress toward animal cruelty-free supply chains.
“Tesco’s public commitment to ensuring high welfare throughout the lifecycle (farming to slaughter) of farmed decapod crustaceans in their supply chain is a bold and significant step toward recognizing the sentience of these animals,” adds Sophika Kostyniuk, managing director of ALI.
“This policy will no doubt ignite a positive ripple effect across the retail world, and we applaud Tesco’s leadership on this matter.”
Global calls for sustainable aquaculture
Tesco’s announcement comes amid growing global calls for improving animal welfare practices. In a first of its kind regulation, the UK government recognized animal sentience across all vertebrate animals with the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act 2022.
In early August, Seafish, the Shellfish Association of Great Britain and the Crab and Lobster Management Group released a best practice guide for the handling, storing and dispatching live shellfish across the supply chain, from catching to food service.
The US is also poised to pass a federal bill banning commercial octopus farming and imports to address rising public concerns over the environmental, ethical and health challenges associated with the practice. ALI backs the bill, and if passed, it could be a “watershed” moment in the US’ animal welfare policy landscape.