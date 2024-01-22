Tate & Lyle’s allulose syrup patent application upheld in Australia
22 Jan 2024 --- Tate & Lyle has received the last of a series of decisions handed down by the Australian Patent Office upholding its allulose syrup patent application claims, which were previously challenged by several organizations. Tate & Lyle says it will respond to appeals filed by organizations challenging its Australian patent applications by “continuing to defend its position.”
The company’s intellectual property covers the manufacturing process and use of stabilized allulose syrups. The Australian Patent Office’s decisions further solidify Tate & Lyle’s leadership position in allulose innovation, says the company.
This investment in research and innovation resulted in Tate & Lyle being the first company to commercialize a stabilized allulose syrup and be granted multiple allulose patents in markets worldwide.
“Our allulose patent portfolio, which includes numerous granted and pending patent applications worldwide, shows our strength in accelerating innovation for sweetener ingredients,” explains Abigail Storms, senior vice president of Global Platforms, Sweeteners and Fibres at Tate & Lyle.
“Securing, protecting and defending our intellectual property is critical to maintaining our innovation leadership.”
Sweetener toolbox
Dolcia Prima LS Allulose Syrup is part of Tate & Lyle’s sweetener portfolio and a highly sought-after sugar and calorie reduction toolbox that provides formulation solutions for F&B manufacturers seeking to meet the rising consumer demand for healthier products.
Allulose is a low-calorie, sweetening ingredient that has an exceptional, sugar-like taste and texture performance in formulations with a fraction of the calories.
Originally identified in wheat, it has since been found in certain fruits, including figs, raisins and maple syrup. It is one of many different rare sugars that exist in nature in very small quantities.
Allulose provides bulking and sweetness in food and beverage products while reducing calories, and therefore it can be used in practically any application that conventionally employs nutritive and non-nutritive sweeteners. Its versatility, consumer-friendly labeling, sweetness, and appealing texture make it an ideal choice for low-calorie chocolates, gummies, vitamin gummies and dietary supplements, baked goods and more.
Tate & Lyle is significantly broadening the use of Dolcia Prima Allulose and continues to invest in its science and solution capabilities to deliver breakthrough ingredient technologies.
Last July, the company expanded its sweetener portfolio with the addition of the Tasteva Sol Stevia Sweetener, which the ingredient solutions provider describes as an “internationally patent-protected breakthrough in stevia technology.”
In allulose innovation, Ambrosia Bio, a company that specializes in novel bioprocesses for sugar replacement, developed an expression strain for the scalable production of its proprietary enzymes that are used for the conversion of feedstock into the sweetener allulose last June.
