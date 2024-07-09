Tate & Lyle unveils “breakthrough” stevia composition designed for cost-effective sweetening
09 Jul 2024 --- Tate & Lyle has launched its latest stevia composition, Optimizer Stevia 8.10, a new ingredient designed to deliver the highly desired premium taste profile closest to sugar. The company says it offers a more cost-effective solution than other premium sweeteners.
This stevia composition offers a comprehensive set of benefits for both manufacturers and consumers, shares Tate & Lyle.
With Optimizer Stevia 8.10, F&B manufacturers gain access to versatile stevia at a lower cost-in-use, offering an improved value compared to other premium stevia sweeteners.
Unique composition
This translates to low-calorie options that meet consumer demand without compromising on taste. The unique composition qualifies for labeling as “stevia extract” (following joint guidance from the FDA and WHO) aligning with consumer preference for a sweetener derived from nature.
With versatility across applications, Optimizer Stevia 8.10 is ideal for achieving a superior taste profile in high sugar-replacement formulations like nutrition bars and shakes, functional beverages, vitamin gummies and yogurt.
“Optimizer Stevia 8.10 is a breakthrough for the industry,” says Abigail Storms, senior vice president of global platform, sweeteners and fibers.
“We’ve leveraged our technical expertise to create a sweetener that not only meets the highest standards of taste and quality but also delivers cost savings to our customers. Optimizer Stevia 8.10 opens a world of possibilities for food and beverage manufacturers because they no longer have to compromise on taste because of cost.”
“Whether you’re looking to improve taste, reduce costs, or enhance the nutritional profile of your products, Optimizer Stevia 8.10 delivers on all fronts,” she remarks.
Spearheading scientific innovation
According to the company, the latest development underscores Tate & Lyle’s commitment to scientific innovation.
Through proprietary production processes, the company has unlocked the potential of previously underutilized steviol glycosides, naturally occurring components within the stevia leaf, it says. This process developed by Tate & Lyle’s scientists and engineers enables greater use of the stevia leaf extract, promoting more efficient manufacturing processes.
Last month, Tate & Lyle agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of CP Kelco, a leading provider of pectin, specialty gums and other nature-based ingredients, from J.M. Huber, for a total implied consideration of US$1.8 billion. The move was slated to create a leading global specialty F&B solutions business and is expected to “drive stronger revenue growth and significant adjusted EBITDA margin improvement over the next few years.”
In the same month, the company launched a campaign to showcase its improved capabilities in texture and mouthfeel alongside its proprietary formulation tool, Tate & Lyle Sensation.