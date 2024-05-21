“Talk and no action”: Indian Ocean Tuna Committee folds on yellowfin action
21 May 2024 --- The Global Tuna Alliance (GTA) and its partners are left “concerned” following the 28th Indian Ocean Tuna Committee (IOTC) meeting, which was finalized this week with “mixed results.”
According to the alliance, although significant strides have been made regarding the fishery management for skipjack tuna and drifting fish aggregating device (dFAD) management, there is still a lack of consensus on yellowfin tuna catch, which is expected to limit stock recovery of the species.
Despite urgent calls by GTA’s partners and the WWF for a 30% reduction in yellowfin tuna catch, the IOTC “has yet again failed to reach an agreement on this crucial issue,” says the GTA.
Daniel Suddaby, executive director of the GTA, expresses his disappointment: “Nine years of talk and no action, nine years of ignoring scientific advice. What will it take to drive change?”
Sustainability out of catch?
This yellowfin issue is serious, adds Kerrie Robertson, GTA’s advocacy lead.
“The stock is declining, and continued inaction is a huge concern to GTA Partners, who are immensely frustrated. Many have already stopped sourcing yellowfin from the Indian Ocean. Our alliance will consider our actions, as this situation cannot persist unchecked. We simply cannot achieve sustainability if the IOTC does not take action.”
While the yellowfin outcome — or lack of it — is nothing short of disappointing, the GTA acknowledges that the IOTC had made “genuine progress” on drifting fish aggregating device management and skipjack management improvements.
“This is a very welcome, substantial reform to FAD management in the IOTC,” Robertson highlights.
Looking forward
The GTA says it remains committed to advocating for responsible fishery management.
“We will be seriously considering our next steps on this issue,” notes Robertson. “Our partners’ commitment to sustainable tuna sourcing does not waiver, and we will continue to amplify their united voices calling for effective measures for adoption at the next IOTC session.”
