Stonefield Flavours discusses sustainable sourcing and “localized” flavor profiles in India
01 Apr 2024 --- Stonefield Flavours, which formulates tech-driven taste solutions for the food industry, is embracing more localized flavor profiles as consumers are becoming more demanding. Natural flavors are making inroads in product formulations as consumers seek clean label ingredients.
Neena Tom, director-technical at the company highlights an increased adoption of global flavors as consumers experiment with cuisines from around the world.
“As consumers are increasingly looking for healthier options in food and drinks, herbal and nutty flavors are growing in demand. Flavors like ginger, cinnamon, almonds and pistachios are seeing new takers,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
Rising concerns about the “environmental and social impact” of consumers’ food choices are also driving the demand for sustainably-sourced flavors, ethically produced ingredients and fair trade practices.
Balancing naturality with pricing
Creating flavors that align with consumers’ taste preferences and clean label demands is challenging for formulators, says Tom.
F&B manufacturers must “balance the desire for clean label formulations with the need to maintain competitive pricing,” which can often pose monetary challenges.
Natural ingredients sourced sustainably or organically are more expensive than the artificial alternatives, pressurizing formulators financially, she flags.
To maintain competitiveness in the market, manufacturers need to closely monitor raw material price fluctuations to avoid impact on the pricing of end products, which can, in turn, affect consumer demand.
Natural flavors are making inroads in product formulations, with Indian Faluda emerging as the fastest-growing flavor in F&B launches with a CAGR of +82%, followed by Mojito (+71%), Caraway (+57%), Passion fruit (+57%) and Rosemary (+57%) from 2019-2023, as indicated by Innova Market Insights’ data.
Localizing global flavors
Consumers are increasingly embracing global flavors and “showing a strong interest” in authentic regional flavors and ingredients, including spices, herbs and condiments from other parts of the world, says Tom.
“This trend is driving innovation in creating localized flavor profiles that resonate with specific regional tastes.”
The impact of global flavors is evident from Innova Market Insights data, which indicates that last year, the top flavors in F&B launches in India ranged from local Indian masala (4%) to milk chocolate (4%), chili (3%), almond (2%) and strawberry (2%).
Interestingly, Tom observes that social media and digital platforms have emerged as significant factors in shaping such dynamic consumer preferences.
“Food influencers, movies, television series etc., could contribute to the popularity of certain flavors and flavor combinations, influencing consumer choices and driving innovation in the flavor space.”
Regulatory landscape
Navigating a “complex landscape” of regulation and guidelines governing the use of ingredients, labeling and marketing claims is another challenge for F&B manufacturers, flags Tom.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) divides flavors into natural, nature-identical and artificial flavoring categories. For every food to which any flavoring agents are added, as per regulations, food companies have to declare them in the list of ingredients in a product.
The common name of the flavor is to be declared for artificial flavoring substances, while for natural flavoring or nature-identical substances, it should be the class name of flavors.
“Ensuring compliance with these regulations while meeting consumer demands for clean label products requires careful formulation and documentation,” she remarks.
Stonefield works with F&B manufacturers and provides documentation and transparency for the “sourcing and composition” of its flavor ingredients, facilitating regulatory compliance and consumer trust.
Customization and cocoa
Stonefield helps F&B manufacturers overcome challenges related to flavor stability, consistency and cost optimization through flavors that work well even in smaller doses, says Tom.
For consumers’ indulgent demands, Tom highlights Chocolatius — Stonefield’s recently launched portfolio of premium chocolate flavors, which are extract-based chocolate flavors that the flavor house formulates using extracts from cocoa sourced from the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Peru and Venezuela.
“Today, as consumers are looking forward to superior experiences in chocolate-flavored products, cocoa extract-based flavors could prove to be the differentiator,” she says.
The Chocolatius portfolio can be used in classic dark chocolate to praline, truffle, Belgian, coffee, mint and more for incorporation into ice creams, cookies and creams, chocolates and beverages.
“These flavors are extremely versatile and they stand out for their superior top notes and lasting chocolatey mouthfeel,” she underscores.
Such demands for indulgent food and beverages, coupled with the rise in the standard of living and exposure to world cuisine, are expected to further push flavor innovations and experiential flavors in the country.
