SternVitamin elevates meal replacement drinks and functional snacks with micronutrient premixes
Germany-based SternVitamin has developed two vanilla-flavored meal replacement drinks in collaboration with its sister companies, Planteneers and Hydrosol, for a “convenient and nutritious alternative to traditional meals.”
The micronutrient premix supplier has also developed a “matcha wafer” enriched with the SternPowerUp premix. The functional snack aims to support mental energy and cognitive function.
SternVitamin will showcase the products at the upcoming Food ingredients Europe (FiE) event from November 19 to 21 in Frankfurt. It will also allow visitors to taste the products.
The company is inviting attendees to explore its extensive range of micronutrient premixes and “find inspiration” for developing new products.
“It is part of SternVitamin’s service to collaborate with our customers in developing creative new product ideas,” says Clarissa Burk, product manager at SternVitamin.
“The approaches are diverse and depend on the specific product requirements and nutritional goals of consumers.”
Balancing macro and micronutrients
Meal replacement products can provide a balanced blend of all essential macro- and micronutrients, aiming to replace a complete meal, says the company, which is a subsidiary of the Stern-Wywiol Group.
SternVitamin has formulated two meal replacement drinks with different base formulations, demonstrating the necessity of a “targeted adjustment” of the vitamin and mineral premix in the category.
These include a plant-based meal replacement drink, co-developed with Planteneers and a milk-based variant co-formulated with Hydrosol.
The plant-based formulation provides a balanced nutritional composition and fulfills 25% of the daily requirement for micronutrients (according to EU reference values) at 460 kcal per serving. Meanwhile, the milk-based variant provides 500 kcal per serving, covering 30% of the micronutrient requirement (EU reference values).
Meanwhile, its snack product, matcha wafer, contains a combination of pantothenic acid, other B vitamins, zinc and matcha powder, which promote mental performance, reduce fatigue and contribute to cognitive health.
SternVitamin says its micronutrient blends are suitable for enriching foods, beverages and dietary supplements.