Singapore chefs get creative with Solein to add “protein from thin air” to menus
03 Apr 2024 --- Chengdu Bowl, a Singaporean restaurant known for its Chinese cuisine, has announced the introduction of two Solein dishes from Sichuan cuisine to its menu, marking a sustainable shift in traditional food preparation.
Solar Food’s Solein is a microbial protein crafted from electricity and carbon dioxide, essentially made “out of thin air.” This novel ingredient received its first novel food regulatory approval in Singapore in September 2022.
Chengdu Bowl, operated by QuantFood, prioritizes locally sourced ingredients and healthier dining choices. Solein’s introduction into mainstream cuisine addresses the growing demand for food that is nutritious and environmentally responsible.
“Sustainability continues to be a cornerstone of our operations. Through the integration of sustainability into our business model, we are thrilled to unveil our collaboration with Solar Foods. Our shared goal is to foster a positive impact on both humanity and the environment,” says QuantFood co-founders Stella Wang and Ma Jie.
Solein-powered innovations
The restaurant’s new vegan dishes, Solein-powered versions of the Mapo Tofu and the traditional Sour and Spicy Soup, are claimed to deliver the rich and authentic flavors of Sichuan cuisine.
At the center of the dishes is Mala seasoning, a numbing spice sensation created by Sichuan peppercorns and chili, often used in sauces. In recent years, the consumption of spicy foods and their nutrient substances, such as capsaicin and vitamins found in chili peppers, has been gaining increasing attention from scientists.
“This is an excellent example of how we envision Solein to be used: Helping cook delicious, familiar flavors but with a new and bold attitude,” says Shilei Zhang, CCO of Solar Foods. “Here we see a completely new twist to a staple dish: The classic flavor of Mapo Tofu is still there, but there’s now an ingredient designed for the future in the mix.”
This isn’t the first time Solar Foods’ air-based protein has been featured in the creative menus by chefs in Singapore. Last year, Solar Foods teamed up with The Lo & Behold Group, a hospitality company, for a tasting event in Singapore. The event took place at Fico, the group’s newest restaurant.
Fazer, a Finnish Food Experience company, has unveiled a limited edition chocolate snack bar, now available at the Cocoa Trees stores through their partnership with Singaporean retailers. The dark chocolate, strawberries and hazelnut bar are enhanced with high-fiber oat puffs powered by Solein.
Edited by Sichong Wang