Silesia expert predicts rise in flavor solutions that “protect the planet while delivering exceptional taste”
The effects of global warming are significantly impacting raw material availability across F&B supply chains, challenging procurement departments to ensure responsible sourcing. As a result, flavor specialists at Silesia are pushing boundaries to reduce waste, save energy and create environmentally friendly options.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Alice Pairault, project leader of global portfolio management at the company, who outlines that “sustainability is no longer just a trend — it’s a responsibility.”
“We believe the future lies in non-natural flavors, not just as an industry movement, but as a sustainable solution. At Silesia, we offer a diverse portfolio of both natural and non-natural flavors, crafted with creativity and precision, ensuring that our customers can enjoy great taste without compromising on quality and the future of our planet.”
Safeguarding flavors
Pairault highlights how inspiration from natural sources plays a key role in this. “Nature has always been our greatest inspiration, but as its resources become increasingly limited, we face a profound responsibility to safeguard its essence. At Silesia, we don’t want to just create flavors — we protect and preserve the very concept of taste,” she enthuses.
“From sourcing food samples across the globe to carefully analyzing each one, we pour our passion into every step. Our goal is to capture the richness of the natural world, delivering flavors that not only enhance the taste of food and beverages but also evoke a sense of a ‘natural boost.’”
Challenges reshape the flavor landscape
Pairault notes that the flavor industry is facing challenges, as new regulations and re-evaluation of ingredients reshape the landscape. But she is hopeful that these changes will create new opportunities for innovation.
“One of the key changes is the upcoming ban on smoke flavorings in Europe, which has spurred creativity in developing smoke replacers and grill boosters. Silesia has responded to these regulatory shifts by crafting a cutting-edge portfolio of smoke flavors that capture the complexity and richness of traditional smoke profiles.”
“Our commitment is to continue delivering bold, savory experiences that keep pace with changing regulations while ensuring that classic, beloved tastes endure.”
Thinking outside of the box
In today’s world, flavor innovation comes with constraints. Limited resources and the increasing demand for sustainability is pushing Silesia to think beyond conventional solutions, shares Pairault.
“It’s not just about creating exceptional flavors — it’s about finding resourceful ways to overcome constraints,” she outlines. “At Silesia, we’ve mastered the art of developing alternatives, like our citrus flavors with citrus oil replacers, without compromising the fresh, vibrant taste consumers expect. Our cocoa boosters maintain the rich, full-bodied flavor people love, despite ingredient shortages.”
“We don’t stop at innovation. What sets us apart is our partnership with our clients, from guiding them through regulatory landscapes to offering sensory trainings, sharing trends and hosting innovation days.”
Future innovation
Pairault believes that today’s consumers are “craving more than traditional flavors — they want surprises and excitement in their food experiences.”
“We see a fascinating trend of savory flavors being introduced into sweet applications and vice versa, creating unexpected and delightful combinations. This playful crossover is captivating consumer interest. Additionally, fantasy-inspired and mysterious flavor profiles are rising in popularity, adding an element of intrigue to products.”
Silesia hopes to be at the forefront of this evolution, “innovating to stimulate the imagination,” Pairault explains. “Our creations inspire and excite, inviting consumers to embark on a flavor adventure yet unknown.”