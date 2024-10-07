SIAL Paris 2024 preview: Deep-tech, AI and data to transform the F&B industry
The SIAL 2024 trade show is set to take place in Paris this month, and it will highlight how the agri-food industry is reinventing itself to meet current challenges and consumer expectations by developing innovative, healthier products with new ingredients and packaging coming to the fore.
SIAL Innovation is a global food innovation observatory run in partnership with ProtéinesXTC, which, every two years, reviews several thousand applications submitted by the show’s exhibitors.
SIAL Paris rewards these innovations through twenty theme-based awards allocated by category (dairy, seafood, frozen food, etc.), as well as special awards such as the Own the Change (CSR) Awards, the Start-up Awards and the Public’s Choice Awards, for which the SIAL Paris ecosystem will be invited to vote on before and during the show.
The 2024 edition will feature new prizes, such as the Top 3 Countries Awards for the pick of the nations that have offered the most innovative products and the Africa Awards.
Setting the trends
SIAL Paris will offer visitors a unique insight into the future of global food trends through a dedicated area at the show featuring products from the SIAL Innovation selection.
Audrey Ashworth, SIAL Paris director, says: “SIAL Paris represents 60 years of innovation and conviviality dedicated to the agri-food business. We are working to create an anniversary edition that is even more authentic and lively, with a host of new features.”
“SIAL is strengthening the start-up center, creating a new activity about product innovation experience, reorganizing the exhibition to make it easier to visit, and launching ambitious summits on critical issues in the sector.”
Ashworth adds: “We’re also planning events to celebrate our 60th anniversary. SIAL Paris 2024 will offer even more business, discovery and inspiration.”
Harnessing digital tools
From field to fork, the face of an increasingly connected food industry is taking shape daily.
SIAL Paris explores how the past of this subtle combination of tradition and innovation will transform into tomorrow’s “super highways,” facilitating the flow of important information, otherwise known as data.
Meanwhile, AI is transforming agriculture by continuously analyzing farm operations data. It is enabling the design of ever-more-sophisticated products through accelerated R&D and paving the way for personalized in-store customer experiences. Deep-tech and AI solutions are also helping the industry meet today’s efficiency challenges.
This is a significant revolution for an industry shaped by century-old traditions, particularly agricultural practices: improved yields, better treatment control, and preservation of ecosystems. Digital tools promise numerous benefits, which are reflected in the needs expressed by both industry and consumers.
These efforts to optimize continue throughout the value chain, involving manufacturers and distributors in close collaboration with companies in the tech sector.
Start-ups will be on hand at the SIAL start-up area during the show. They share a common goal to increase the impact of these changes both now and in the future, with food and agriculture playing a pivotal role in climate-related issues, accounting for up to 30% of global CO2 emissions.
Three roundtable discussions will take place at the SIAL Summit Deep Tech and AI stage, addressing the obstacles, challenges and opportunities of the symbiosis between technology and food.