Cargill indulgence study: Southeast Asian consumers seek healthy eating with “treat yourself” offerings
A fast-growing middle class population and rising incomes are driving Southeast Asia consumers to seek out wellness, comfort, enjoyment, and indulgence from their F&B choices.
That is according to Cargill’s first-ever in-depth, category-focused indulgence study for the Southeast Asia (SEA) market, which highlights a growing appetite for snacks like cookies, ice cream, and café-style beverages.
The Cargill Indulgence Study SEA provides businesses with crucial insights into how to find new formulations that keep pace with regional trends.
It reveals the latest snacking attitudes and the consumption and purchase drivers of Southeast Asian consumers across categories, including sweet biscuits and cookies, sweet baked goods such as pastries and cakes, chocolate confectionery, ice cream, and café-style beverages.
Balancing indulgence and health benefits
The health benefits of F&B are emerging as highly important factors in the area, but consumers are increasingly looking for indulgence.
Sugar reduction, functional snacks, indulgent beverages, and innovative flavors stood out from the findings.
The desire to eat healthy even while indulging is flagged. Some 69% of consumers prioritize health attributes, with low sugar being the most influential factor.
More than a third of SEA consumers snack more than once a day, but less than half of these snacks are “functional” snacks, while 35% eat chocolate once a day or more, and seven-in-ten value country of origin claims on chocolate, with a strong preference for ingredients from Asia.
SEA consumers also prefer pastry products made with ingredients from Asia.
Cookies and ice cream
Everyday “Treat Yourself” moments are emerging in SEA. Cargill’s research shows that 40% of SEA consumers reported drinking indulgent café beverages at least once a day, 45% of SEA consumers reported eating cookies once a day, and half of SEA consumers bought more ice cream in 2024 than in 2023.
Even though there is a concerted consumer shift toward indulgent food experiences, the region still shows a strong trend toward health and sustainability with respect to food.
Cargill’s study uncovered that taste is the top purchase driver, where 70% of consumers are willing to pay more for unique tastes, with innovative flavors driving increasing purchases.
Nearly 82% of consumers value a “super-sensorial” experience, and 79% are likely to pay a premium for distinctive textural experiences.
Ice cream is most enjoyed during lunch and afternoon. Consumers favor nuts and white chocolate chip inclusions.
Premium prices
There is also a greater willingness to pay for quality and sustainability. Cargill’s research shows that dark chocolate is highly preferred, with 77% willing to pay more for gourmet ingredients and 72% willing to pay a premium for sustainably produced indulgent foods.
“The Cargill Indulgence Study SEA provides valuable insights that will drive our product innovation and co-creation efforts with customers, from food manufacturing and foodservice to retail,” says Beh Kok Wei, Cargill’s senior R&D director, Food Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand.
“We look forward to leveraging our broad solutions portfolio, sourcing network, extensive manufacturing and innovation capabilities in the region to work with customers to create the flavorful, quality, healthier, and exciting F&B that consumers want to experience and indulge in.”
The study comes as ingredient prices increase and addresses growing consumer demand for new flavors, formulations, and menus.