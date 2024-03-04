Scientists utilize cyanobacteria to innovate meat-like strands for sustainable proteins
04 Mar 2024 --- Scientists in Denmark have formulated a novel protein and meat-like fibers from blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) by using it as a “surrogate mother.” The fibrous strands are expected to be used in plant-based meat or cheese with the required texture and minimal processing.
Cyanobacteria can serve as host organisms for the new protein by inserting foreign genes into a cyanobacterium. Within the cyanobacterium, the protein organizes itself as tiny threads or nanofibers.
“Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are living organisms that we have been able to get to produce a protein that they don’t naturally produce. The particularly exciting thing here is that the protein is formed in fibrous strands which somewhat resemble meat fibers,” says Poul Erik Jensen, professor of the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen which conducted the research. He also heads a research group specializing in plant-based food and plant biochemistry.
“It is an organism that can easily be grown sustainably, as it survives on water, atmospheric CO2 and solar rays. This result gives cyanobacteria even greater potential as a sustainable ingredient.”
The study is published in the journal ACS Nano and reports the establishment of large proteinaceous nanofilaments in the unicellular model cyanobacterium Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803 and the fast-growing cyanobacterial strain Synechococcus elongatus UTEX 2973.
Preserving nutrition and energy
Globally, researchers are working to develop protein-rich texture enhancers for plant-based foods, for instance, in the form of peas and soybeans. However, these require substantial processing, since they need grinding and extraction of protein. Only then do they achieve high enough protein concentrations, says the university.
“If we can utilize the entire cyanobacterium in foodstuffs and not just the protein fibers, it will minimize the amount of processing needed. In food research, we seek to avoid too much processing as it compromises the nutritional value of an ingredient and also uses an awful lot of energy,” says Jensen.
But he says this will take time and research.
“We need to refine these organisms to produce more protein fibers, and in doing so, ‘hijack’ the cyanobacteria to work for us. It’s a bit like dairy cows, which we’ve hijacked to produce an insane amount of milk for us.”
“Except here, we avoid any ethical considerations regarding animal welfare. We won’t reach our goal tomorrow because of a few metabolic challenges in the organism that we must learn to tackle. But we’re already in the process and I am certain that we can succeed,” he adds.
“If so, this is the ultimate way to make protein.”
Unlocking Danish agriculture
According to Jensen, Denmark is an obvious place to establish “microalgae factories” to produce processed cyanobacteria since the country has capable biotech companies and an efficient agricultural sector.
“Danish agriculture could, in principle, produce cyanobacteria and other microalgae, just as they produce dairy products today. It would be possible to harvest, or milk, a proportion of the cells as fresh biomass on a daily basis.”
He believes that scientists can incorporate them directly into foods by concentrating cyanobacteria cells to formulate “pesto-like” substances with protein strands and minimal processing.
Zooming in on microalgae
Scientists worldwide have looked into cyanobacteria and other microalgae as potential alternative foods. This is because they grow using photosynthesis and are rich in protein and healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids.
Microalgae, found in freshwater and marine environments, can be grown efficiently in bioreactors and processed to create highly nutritious, protein-packed food products.
Cyanobacteria such as spirulina are already grown industrially in several countries – mainly for health foods. They are produced in “raceway ponds” beneath the open sky or in photobioreactor chambers, where the organisms grow in glass tubes, underscores the university.
In Israel, a spirulina innovator formulated nutritionally dense plant-based chicken schnitzel using the microalgae last year. Catering to the growing field of “meatless meat,” the novel cut is composed of 80% pure, fresh and minimally processed spirulina enriched with prebiotic fibers, the company’s founder told Food Ingredients First.
Another marine ingredient start-up, Yemoja, produces low-carbon footprint microalgae by cultivating microalgae customized to fit functional food applications, among other commercial uses.
Algae is also finding applications in packaging in bio-based solutions that utilize green algae as a primary material. When mixed with common plastics like PP or PE, the algae-based materials can deliver eco-friendly and fully recyclable packaging options to offer a sustainable alternative to conventional fossil-based polymers.
By Insha Naureen