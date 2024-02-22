Mellifera unlocks natural sports nutrition with organic honey-based energy gel
22 Feb 2024 --- Bulgarian-based Mellifera transforms organic honey into sports nutrition in an effort to save the bees, offering a healthier energy gel under the brand MelliGel. Although energy gels have become increasingly popular among pro and amateur athletes, many are based on fructose and maltodextrin, which the company notes is highly processed.
Nutrition Insight catches up with Biljana Lowndes-Nikolova, the founder and CEO of Mellifera, to discuss the creation and benefits of the company’s energy gel.
“I’m a beekeeper, and I created this product with a mission to help save the bees by creating something that is also good for humans,” she highlights. “We’re targeting athletes and other people who need an energy booster.”
“Honey is an excellent carbohydrate, which provides energy. It is the gel’s main ingredient, which contains other certified organic ingredients based on superfoods,” she shares. “We are now trying to conquer other markets and teach people that there are always better alternatives than maltodextrin.”
Saving the bees
Lowndes-Nikolova reveals that her aim is to create a higher demand for honey to save and support honey bees.
“My goal was to create a product which will extend the use of honey because it is naturally used as a sweetener or as a health remedy,” she explains.
“If people have a sore throat or cough, they eat honey, so why not use honey differently? Honey is the perfect carbohydrate, and it can be a healthier alternative to energy gels based on maltodextrin, which is highly processed and offers empty calories.”
She underscores that maltodextrin has a very high glycemic index, while honey does not. “It also benefits from being a remedy after endurance sports or exercise.”
Recently, Balchem highlighted the growing popularity of sports nutrition targeting post-workout solutions, as active consumers realize the importance of recovery to perform better.
MelliGel is certified by Informed Sport, which tests each batch for substances not allowed for professional athletes per the World Anti Doping Agency.
“For athletes, it is crucial that the product is clean. For us, it was paramount to have this certification from Informed Sport,” says Lowndes-Nikolova. “Once we had this certification, we got interest from professional and amateur athletes.”
She adds that the energy gel’s convenient, durable packaging allows athletes to carry it in extreme conditions. “The Bulgarian expedition in Antarctica takes these gels, as do technical divers who cannot take any food or drink when they’re meters below the water.”
Natural energy gel
The base of the energy gels is honey, making up 90% of the finished product. Other organic certified ingredients include spirulina, cacao, and freeze-dried and powdered fruits, which help flavor the gels and benefit athletes.
“We have seven flavors, and now we’re expanding to ten. Each ingredient is carefully chosen to bring additional benefits and flavor. We don’t have artificial flavoring or coloring,” notes Lowndes-Nikolova.
She highlights that manufacturers of energy gels, based on sugars such as maltodextrin, artificially add fructose to have a better glucose-to-fructose ratio. “However, honey is a natural combination of glucose and fructose.”
Initially created for athletes, Lowndes-Nikolova comments that other people who need an energy boost also discovered the honey gel.
“We started working with university students because if they work for exams or study long hours at night, they take energy drinks and other artificial energy boosters.”
Last month, UK health organizations and experts urged their government to renew plans to ban the sale of energy drinks to consumers under 16, following a scientific review on the beverages’ concerning impact on physical and mental health issues in children.
Product development
The product launched right after the COVID-19 pandemic, which Lowndes-Nikolova sees as lucky timing. “People became very conscious about their health and started choosing more carefully what they put in their body.”
“When we launched, it was an instant success. We got some awards for being innovative and good for consumers’ health,” she stresses. “We created more flavors and started working to improve the recipe.”
Starting as an experiment, Mellifera expanded fast and is now supported by investors. “We expanded our experimental manufacturing into a real factory and started working on the product,” Lowndes-Nikolova concludes. “Our next step is to ensure the product becomes known in new markets.”
By Jolanda van Hal