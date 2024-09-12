Schouten Europe rolls out fiber technology for plant-based schnitzels
12 Sep 2024 --- Belgium-based Schouten Europe has created a replacement for textured proteins using a self-developed fiber. The family-owned company from Brabant, has been a market player in meat substitutes since 1990 and is applying this fiber technology for the first time in its new plant-based schnitzel.
Niek-Jan Schouten, CEO of Schouten Europe, says: “This new subline within our Classics range is the result of years of research and development. We are confident that Schouten’s NewTextures will be a game changer for both our business partners and end consumers.”
Lower environmental impact
The innovation provides a better texture for meat-like products and has a lower environmental impact.
In recent years, meat substitutes have faced criticism, particularly for the texturization process required to mimic the fibrous structure of meat.
This process consumes relatively high amounts of energy and is seen by some as unnecessary processing. Additionally, most textured proteins are produced abroad.
According to the company, meat substitutes already have an average of 50% less environmental impact than meat and Schouten is taking steps to reduce this impact even further.
Color and texture
The Schouten NewTexture Schnitzel is also notable for its juicy texture and the white color characteristic of chicken.
“Meat substitutes are sometimes prepared incorrectly, which can make them a bit dry,” Schouten explains. “These products retain their juiciness, making them even more appealing. The overall package is spot on, and we are very proud of this launch, which will help elevate the product category to a new level.”
Variations
In addition to its Classics products, which serve as meat substitutes, Schouten offers a line called Variations, which are products that do not resemble meat.
“We believe that meat substitutes don’t always need to mimic meat,” underscores Schouten. “With legumes and vegetables, we can develop excellent protein-rich products that don’t have a meat equivalent.”
“However, to convince true meat lovers to buy meat substitutes more often, the classics are still essential. It’s important that we continue to improve the quality of these products and that’s why we continue to invest in our range of Classics.”