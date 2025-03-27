Sabert enhances takeaway granola paper pots for Pret A Manger
Sabert Corporation Europe has refined a packaging solution for Pret A Manger by designing a bespoke insert capable of holding granola pots during delivery. The packaging, suitable for eight granola pots, is fully recyclable and crafted from FSC-certified paperboard.
Seeking to enhance the consumer experience for its breakfast granola pots, Pret partnered with Sabert Corporation Europe, which engineered an improved solution while maintaining the original packaging format.
“The insert is simple to use and cost effective. It is also conveniently packed in cases of 50 pcs to maximize storage space in store,” says Jack Richardson, senior national account manager at Sabert Corporation Europe.
“The outcome was a positive impact on Pret delivery sales during the breakfast period and increased usage of the delivery box, which we were already supplying.”
Foodservice packaging upgrades
Alex Noake, senior vice president and managing director of Sabert Corporation Europe, says the company aims to reinvent food packaging with appealing designs.
“With our bespoke packaging solutions, we continue to offer our clients the best guarantees in terms of quality, safety, and service — making Sabert the ‘go to’ for every foodservice operator’s sustainable to go foodservice packaging solutions.”
Noake shares that the company’s fully recyclable food packaging solutions, Tray2Go and Snap2Go range, have received industry awards.
Earlier this month, Packaging Insights spoke with Noake about the evolving trend in sustainable materials. He observed a growing demand for “hybridized” product solutions that combine sustainability with practicality.
Meanwhile, Sabert Corporation Europe, in collaboration with hot-holding manufacturer Flexeserve, showcased its Hot2Go packaging range for hot takeaway food at this year’s Packaging Innovations in the UK.